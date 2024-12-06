How to watch today's Inter Milan vs Parma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Parma Calcio 1913, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following last weekend's unsettling scenes at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, where Eduardo Bove of Fiorentina required urgent medical attention, Inter Milan are set to resume Serie A action against Parma.

Historically, the visitors have a knack for complicating matters for Inter, yet the reigning champions are still tipped to come out on top in this encounter. The Nerazzurri enter Friday’s contest in excellent form, riding a 13-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, with 10 victories in that impressive stretch. At home in Serie A, Simone Inzaghi's side has been formidable, avoiding defeat in six of their seven games at San Siro this season. However, defensive lapses have been a recurring issue, as they’ve conceded goals in four of their last five league outings on home turf.

For Parma, the journey in Serie A has been anything but smooth sailing. They arrive at San Siro with only two wins from their previous 10 matches in all competitions. That said, their most recent outing saw them claim a 3-1 victory over Lazio, a result that could provide a morale boost.

On the road, Fabio Pecchia's side has managed to remain unbeaten in their last five away fixtures. While this run includes four draws, it highlights their resilience. Additionally, Parma has demonstrated attacking prowess, finding the back of the net in each of their past five away games.

As Inter look to maintain their momentum and Parma aim to build on recent positives, this clash promises an intriguing battle of contrasting strengths at the San Siro.

How to watch Inter vs Parma Calcio 1913 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Inter and Parma will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Inter vs Parma Calcio 1913 kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Giuseppe Meazza

The Serie A match between Inter and Parma will be played at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT on Friday, December 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi, recently named Serie A's 'Coach of the Year,' is expected to make minimal changes to his lineup, given the truncated nature of their last outing. With Francesco Acerbi and Carlos Augusto returning to full training, the hosts are close to full strength. However, Benjamin Pavard and back-up goalkeeper Raffaele Di Gennaro, who recently underwent finger surgery, remain sidelined.

On the attacking front, Marcus Thuram, who netted another brace against Verona in late November, could edge closer to Serie A history. If he scores twice or more on Friday, he’ll join an elite group of players to reach double figures in a season exclusively via multi-goal games. Thuram is likely to partner Lautaro Martinez in the front line.

Parma Calcio 1913 team news

As for Parma, their attack will be spearheaded by Ange-Yoan Bonny, following a setback for his usual deputy Gabriel Charpentier, who ruptured his Achilles tendon after delivering two assists against Lazio. The injury will likely keep Charpentier on the sidelines for several months.

Manager Fabio Pecchia will also have to cope without Adrian Bernabe and Yordan Osorio, alongside long-term absentees Mateusz Kowalski and Alessandro Circati. Meanwhile, the selection of 19-year-old Tunisian talent Anas Haj Mohamed, who scored on his first Serie A start, remains uncertain, with players like Hernani and Valentin Mihaila pushing for a starting role.

