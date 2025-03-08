How to watch today's Inter vs Monza Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Monza, as well as kick-off time and team news

Reigning champions Inter are on the hunt for a treble this season, with the Nerazzurri hitting their stride just as struggling Monza prepare for a short trip to San Siro.

Inter arrive in solid form, having secured three wins from their last four outings across all competitions. That run includes a composed 2-0 triumph over Feyenoord in midweek, putting them in control of their UEFA Champions League (UCL) last-16 tie. Meanwhile, Monza have endured a torrid spell, losing three of their last four and six of their previous seven.

That said, the visitors haven’t fared too badly in recent meetings with Inter, recording one win and two draws in their last five encounters. They also managed to hold the Scudetto holders to a 1-1 stalemate in the reverse fixture. Still, given the gulf in quality, Inter remain the overwhelming favorites to take maximum points.

How to watch Inter vs Monza online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Inter and Monza will be available to watch and stream online live through CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Inter vs Monza kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Giuseppe Meazza

The Serie A match between Inter and Monza will be played at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Saturday, March 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

With a packed fixture list, Simone Inzaghi could rotate his squad ahead of Feyenoord’s return trip on Tuesday. Either Marcus Thuram or Lautaro Martínez—possibly both—might be given a breather. However, Martínez may push for minutes, having netted five times in as many Serie A appearances against Monza, averaging a goal every 67 minutes.

Inter continue to deal with absences in the wing-back department, as Matteo Darmian, Federico Dimarco, and Nicola Zalewski remain sidelined. However, Carlos Augusto could return, while first-choice keeper Yann Sommer is back in contention following his recovery from a thumb injury.

Monza team news

Monza, on the other hand, are missing several key figures, including former Inter trio Stefano Sensi, Roberto Gagliardini, and Luca Caldirola, along with Gianluca Caprari, Andrea Carboni, and Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro.

In a bid to improve Monza's attacking output, Alessandro Nesta recently switched to a two-striker setup, pairing January arrivals Silvere Ganvoula and Keita Balde—though the experiment failed to yield results. Balde, who scored five goals in 24 league games for Inter in 2018-19 and has netted three against them in his career, will compete with Dany Mota—the scorer in the reverse fixture—for a starting role up front.

