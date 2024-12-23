How to watch today's Inter vs Como Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Como, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Milan will look to maintain their chase of Serie A's top spots as they host Como at San Siro on Monday. While the visitors have shown glimpses of promise recently, they face a daunting challenge against the reigning champions, who are heavily favored to secure a convincing victory.

Simone Inzaghi's side has been hitting its stride as the season unfolds, remaining unbeaten in their last 10 league matches. Among the highlights of this impressive run is a commanding 5-0 win over Verona, followed by a stunning 6-0 demolition of Lazio in their most recent league outing.

Inter's performances underline their balance between attacking flair and defensive stability. They've showcased their defensive mettle with four clean sheets in their last six home games across all competitions, including a 2-0 success against Udinese in the Coppa Italia.

Meanwhile, Cesc Fabregas' Como find themselves precariously perched just one point above the relegation zone. However, they have displayed some resilience, avoiding defeat in four of their last five outings across all competitions. Their confidence will be boosted by a 2-0 victory over Roma in their most recent league clash.

That triumph against Roma marked Como’s first win in 10 games, a stretch that included five defeats. However, their form on the road remains a concern, with three losses and two draws in their last five away fixtures. This poor away record further compounds the difficulty of their trip to San Siro.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter vs Como online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Inter and Como will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Inter vs Como kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Giuseppe Meazza

The Serie A match between Inter and Como will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET/11:45 am PT on Monday, December 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Boasting an array of experienced internationals, head coach Simone Inzaghi rotated his squad on Thursday. However, key players like Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez are expected to return to the starting lineup for this encounter.

Despite not quite matching his electrifying form from last season, Inter skipper Martinez remains a pivotal figure. He has managed just one goal at San Siro in his last six league outings, yet he is poised to spearhead the attack, with Mehdi Taremi and Marko Arnautovic set to drop out.

Inter are still without defensive stalwarts Benjamin Pavard and Francesco Acerbi, while midfield maestro Nicolo Barella is a doubt due to a thigh injury. The Italian international may sit this one out, targeting a return against his former club Cagliari and the Supercoppa Italiana next month.

Como team news

Como, on the other hand, will be missing Maximo Perrone, Alberto Moreno, and Marco Sala. With Sala sidelined, Federico Barba is likely to continue deputising at left-back, potentially facing a tough battle against Denzel Dumfries.

Rising star Nico Paz, who has caught the attention of several top clubs, has tallied two goals and three assists this season, making him Como’s joint-top contributor alongside Patrick Cutrone.

However, ex-Milan forward Cutrone may find himself on the bench for his return to San Siro. With his recent form dipping, Fabregas seems to favour Andrea Belotti in the starting role.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links