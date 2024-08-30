How to watch today's Inter vs Atalanta Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Defending champions Inter Milan will aim for consecutive Serie A victories this Friday as they host Lombardy rivals Atalanta BC at San Siro.
The Nerazzurri began their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Genoa but secured their first win of the season by defeating Lecce 2-0 last Saturday.
Atalanta bounced back from their 2-0 loss to Real Madrid in the European Super Cup by thrashing Lecce 4-0 in their Serie A opener, only to suffer a frustrating 2-1 defeat to Torino in their next match.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Inter vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams
|Fubo
|Watch here
|DirecTV Stream
|Watch here
|Paramount+
|Watch here
|FOX Deportes
|Watch here
|CBS Golazo Network
|Watch here
The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, FOX Deportes and CBS Sports Network in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Inter vs Atalanta kick-off time
|Date:
|Friday, August 30, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT
|Venue:
|Giuseppe Meazza
The match will be played at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on Friday, August 30, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Inter team news
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi might have to cope without captain Lautaro Martinez once more this week, as a lingering muscle issue continues to trouble last season's top scorer. However, he remains hopeful of securing a spot on the bench.
With Mehdi Taremi, formerly of Porto, starting against Lecce, he is likely to retain his place up front, fending off competition from Marko Arnautovic to partner Marcus Thuram.
In defense, Dutchman Stefan de Vrij has resumed full training and could be named on the bench alongside summer recruit Piotr Zielinski, while Tajon Buchanan remains out with a leg injury.
Inter Milan possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Taremi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sommer, Di Gennaro, Martinez
|Defenders:
|Acerbi, Pavard, Augusto, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian, Bastoni
|Midfielders:
|Dumfries, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Barella
|Forwards:
|Arnautovic, Thuram, Correa, Martinez
Atalanta team news
Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini faces the challenge of filling several gaps in his squad, with Teun Koopmeiners set to sign with Juventus and Europa League standout Ademola Lookman also on the verge of a possible move. El Bilal Toure has recently departed for Stuttgart, and goalkeeper Juan Musso is heading to Atletico Madrid.
Moreover, Giorgio Scalvini and Gianluca Scamacca are sidelined with long-term injuries, while Sead Kolasinac and Mitchel Bakker will also miss this weekend's action.
However, veterans Rui Patricio and Juan Cuadrado have been brought in, and new signing Raoul Bellanova will compete with Davide Zappacosta for the wing-back position.
After netting three goals in his first two Serie A appearances for La Dea, Mateo Retegui is expected to partner with former Milan forward Charles De Ketelaere in attack.
Atalanta BC possible XI: Carnesecchi; De Roon, Hien, Djimsiti; Bellanova, Ederson, Pasalic, Ruggeri; Brescianini, De Ketelaere; Retegui
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Musso, Carnesecchi, Rossi
|Defenders:
|Tolói, Hien, Godfrey, Djimsiti, Bakker, Ruggeri, Kolašinac, Palestra, Bonfanti, Zappacosta, Scalvini
|Midfielders:
|Sulemana, Pašalić, Éderson, de Roon, De Ketelaere, Giovane, Zaniolo
|Forwards:
|Touré, Lookman, Retegui, Scamacca
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|29/02/24
|Inter 4-0 Atalanta
|Serie A
|04/11/23
|Atalanta 1-2 Inter
|Serie A
|28/05/23
|Inter 3-2 Atalanta
|Serie A
|01/02/23
|Inter 1-0 Atalanta
|Coppa Italia
|13/11/22
|Atalanta 2-3 Inter
|Serie A