How to watch today's Inter vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

With the final international window of 2025 finally behind us, the spotlight swings back to the domestic grind and a Serie A table that is every bit as jam-packed as many expected back in August. Sunday night brings a blockbuster for Italian football diehards as Inter welcome AC Milan in one of world football's most iconic clashes, with both clubs firmly in the thick of the title chase.

Both sides from Milan have hit the ground running this season, separated by just two points in the standings as they sit first and third. Even so, Inter arrive with the slightly stronger résumé. Cristian Chivu's side have rattled off eight wins and three draws from their first 11 outings, level with Roma on 24 points. They're riding a wave of momentum too, having stitched together a trio of victories over Lazio, Verona and Fiorentina to tighten their grip near the summit.

AC Milan, meanwhile, have tasted defeat just once so far. The trouble is finding any rhythm. After storming through four of their first five matches, their form has sputtered. Since a statement victory over Napoli at the end of September, I Rossoneri have managed only two wins in six, drawing the other four. They may not have the same wind in their sails as Inter, but with wins over Napoli and Roma already chalked up, they've proven they can land a punch when the stakes are high.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Inter and AC Milan will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Fubo, DAZN, DirecTV Stream, and FOX Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Inter vs AC Milan kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Giuseppe Meazza

The Serie A match between Inter and AC Milan will be played at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, November 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Inter could be without three players for the marquee showdown. Denzel Dumfries is nursing an ankle issue and may join Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Matteo Darmian on the absentee list. With Mkhitaryan still out, Petar Sucic and Piotr Zielinski are locked in a duel for one midfield slot, while left-footer Carlos Augusto may be pressed into duty on the right in place of Dumfries.

Chivu's attacking stable is overflowing. French pair Bonny and Marcus Thuram are set to battle Italy striker Francesco Pio Esposito for the chance to partner captain Lautaro Martinez, who sits just one goal away from becoming only the third Inter player to hit double digits against Milan.

AC Milan team news

Across the divide, Milan's forward options are stretched thin. With Santiago Gimenez sidelined, Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic are expected to form an unconventional strike partnership, leaving Christopher Nkunku likely to start among the substitutes. Midfield looks brighter for them, though, with Adrien Rabiot back in full training and set to link up with Luka Modric.

Massimiliano Allegri's biggest call comes on the left, where Davide Bartesaghi is narrowly tipped to keep his place ahead of Pervis Estupinan as Milan look for the right balance on derby day.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links