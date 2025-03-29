How to watch today's Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami CF and Philadelphia Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The MLS weekend kicks off with a heavyweight showdown in the Eastern Conference as Inter Miami welcomes Philadelphia Union to Chase Stadium.

Inter Miami has hit the ground running in the 2025 campaign, sitting third in the standings with 10 points from four outings. The Herons remain unbeaten, boasting three wins and a draw while netting nine goals and conceding just four. Their home form has been steady, picking up a victory and a draw in two matches on their own turf.

Philadelphia Union, meanwhile, arrives in Florida as the team to beat, topping the table with 12 points from five matches. With four wins and a lone defeat, the visitors have been prolific in attack, scoring 12 times while conceding six. Impressively, they've been flawless on the road, winning both of their away fixtures.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), MLS match between Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass.

Inter Miami CF vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Chase Stadium

The MLS match between Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union will be played at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on Saturday, March 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

The biggest storyline heading into the clash revolves around Lionel Messi's fitness. The reigning MLS MVP withdrew from Argentina's squad due to an adductor injury and has been undergoing treatment in Miami. With a crucial Champions Cup quarterfinal against LAFC looming just days later, Javier Mascherano could opt to manage his captain's minutes cautiously.

Inter Miami will also be without the services of David Ruiz, Robert Taylor, and Marcelo Weigandt, all sidelined with hamstring injuries.

Philadelphia Union team news

On the other side, the Philadelphia Union is set to welcome Olwethu Makhanya back into the lineup after the South African defender served a suspension for his red card against Nashville. Meanwhile, Tai Baribo, who leads the early Golden Boot race with six goals in four matches, is expected to return to the starting XI after missing the previous game due to international duty.

