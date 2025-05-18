How to watch today's Inter Miami vs Orlando City game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami CF will wrap up a packed week of MLS action with a fiery showdown on home turf this Sunday, as they welcome fierce in-state foes Orlando City SC to Chase Stadium. With just a single point separating the two sides in the Eastern Conference standings, this one promises plenty of bite.

Miami (6W-2L-4D, 22 pts) sits slightly ahead of Orlando (5W-2L-6D, 21 pts), but both clubs enter the clash in contrasting form. The Herons were held to a wild 3-3 draw by San Jose midweek, while the Lions roared past Charlotte FC in a confident 3-1 victory, moving up to sixth in the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Orlando City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Inter Miami and Orlando City will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Inter Miami CF vs Orlando City kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Chase Stadium

The MLS match between Inter Miami and Orlando City will be played at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.

It will kick off at 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET on Sunday, May 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

Lionel Messi's recent scoring streak came to a halt on Wednesday, but Tadeo Allende stepped up with a brace, while Maximiliano Falcon also got on the scoresheet. Still, the absence of Luis Suarez, who missed the match due to personal reasons, was noticeable. Javier Mascherano remains hopeful the Uruguayan forward will return in time for Sunday’s derby clash with Oscar Pareja’s squad.

Fafa Picault missed the midweek fixture due to a migraine, while David Ruiz (hamstring) and Drake Callender (adductor) were also sidelined, leaving Miami slightly shorthanded heading into the weekend.

Orlando City team news

As for Orlando, they struck early against Charlotte with Luis Muriel opening the scoring in the eighth minute.

Martin Ojeda and Ramiro Enrique also found the net in what was a commanding display. However, they will be without Nicolas Rodriguez (thigh) and Eduard Atuesta (neck), both of whom remain questionable for this trip south.

