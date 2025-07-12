How to watch today's Inter Miami vs Nashville SC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nashville SC are eyeing the top spot in the MLS Eastern Conference as they hit the road to take on Inter Miami at Chase Stadium this Saturday.

The Herons appear to have shaken off the heavy 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16, bouncing back with back-to-back away wins in MLS action. They steamrolled CF Montréal 4-1 after falling behind early, then edged past the New England Revolution 2-1 on Wednesday night.

On the other side, Nashville SC extended their unbeaten streak across all competitions to 15 games (W11 D4) with a thrilling 5-2 comeback win over DC United in the US Open Cup quarter-finals. After a disappointing 13th-place finish in the East last season, they’ve roared back into contention and now sit second with 42 points from 21 matches, already surpassing last season’s tally by five, and just a single point off leaders FC Cincinnati.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Apple TV, FS1 and FOX Deportes.

Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Chase Stadium

The MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC will be played at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

Lionel Messi continues to rewrite the record books, becoming the first player in MLS history to score multiple goals in four straight matches, bagging a brace in each, including a first-half double last time out. Head coach Javier Mascherano had originally planned to rest the 38-year-old maestro midweek, but ended up keeping him on for the full 90 minutes.

Mascherano has admitted that Messi will require a "break" soon, though he may once again be leading the line alongside Luis Suárez. Tadeo Allende and Allen Obando offer alternative options in attack.

There are fitness concerns in the Miami camp: goalkeeper Oscar Ustari is a doubt after picking up a knock in the win over New England, while Benjamin Cremaschi is pushing to reclaim a midfield role from Federico Redondo and link up with Sergio Busquets in the middle of the park.

Nashville SC team news

Injuries continue to nag the squad, with Tyler Boyd, Maximus Ekk, Taylor Washington, and Tate Schmitt all ruled out. Wyatt Meyer (hamstring) and Jacob Shaffelburg (hip) remain doubtful and will be monitored ahead of kickoff.

Suspension also hits Nashville hard, as Jonathan Perez is ruled out after his red card against Philadelphia. That opens the door for Ahmed Qasem to start out wide, with Alex Muyl likely to operate on the opposite flank.

Up front, Sam Surridge is leading the Golden Boot race with 16 goals, having bagged 10 in his last seven outings. He’ll be supported by skipper Hany Mukhtar, who has been electric this season with nine goals and eight assists, and is currently riding a seven-match streak of goal contributions.

