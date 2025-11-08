How to watch today's Inter Miami vs Nashville MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Inter Miami have officially entered the no-mistakes zone. The margin for error has vanished, the emotional cushions tossed aside, and the Herons are staring down a do-or-die Game 3, the type of pressure-cooker moment they've experienced before, but never hoped to revisit this early. They dreamed of striding into the postseason like one of MLS's true powerhouses; instead, they're being asked to prove they belong among them.

After dismantling Nashville 3-1 in the opener, Miami looked poised to cruise through. But the return leg in Tennessee flipped the script. Two early concessions left Miami playing uphill from the jump, and although they finally clawed one back, the damage had already been done. Simply put: they let the door swing wide open again.

That means Javier Mascherano and company must crank up the intensity from the opening whistle this weekend, the same type of suffocating energy that defined Game 1, because Nashville have shown they're not just postseason tourists. Fresh off lifting the US Open Cup, they're rolling with belief and bite.

The Coyotes may have looked timid in the first showdown, but they came out snarling in Game 2, sharper, more assertive, and far more clinical. Credit to head coach BJ Callaghan, who made clever tactical adjustments, jammed up Miami’s midfield pathways, and ensured his star attackers received the service they needed.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

Everything Miami wants to be in this postseason still runs through Lionel Messi. The Argentine icon has been nothing short of outrageous this year, 40 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions, and he's already hit the back of the net three times in this series alone. If Miami are going to steady themselves and punch forward, the captain will be the guiding light once more.

There are personnel questions for Javier Mascherano to sort out, though. Allen Obando is back from his hamstring issue but was only fit enough for the bench last time out, while Ryan Sailor looks unlikely to feature due to a knee problem. One wrinkle from Game 2: when Mateo Silvetti entered the match early in the second half, Messi slid into a deeper role to see more of the ball, and Miami suddenly had rhythm and control. That puts the status of Baltasar Rodriguez under the microscope when the lineup drops.

However, one major decision may already be made for Mascherano. Luis Suarez will serve a one-game suspension after the league ruled his kick-out on defender Any Najar as violent conduct. That’s a gut punch for Miami's attack and their emotional edge.

Nashville SC team news

Across the pitch, Nashville arrive with some absences of their own. Julian Gaines and Jonny Perez remain sidelined with thigh injuries, while Daniel Lovitz is nursing an ankle issue, meaning Josh Bauer could be asked to lock down the left side. And don't be surprised if BJ Callaghan taps Matthew Corcoran to add midfield grit and help slow Miami's Messi-led combinations.

But the visitors will again look to their star power. Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge were decisive difference-makers in Game 2, dragging Nashville back into the fight with composure and cutting edge. If the Coyotes plan on finishing the job in Florida, that duo will once again be asked to carry the scoring load and the spotlight.

