How to watch today's Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami CF and FC Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will be out for revenge when they lock horns with FC Cincinnati for the second time in less than a fortnight, aiming to settle the score after being handed a humbling 3-0 defeat on July 17. The loss still stings, and with this rematch on home turf, the Herons will be eager to serve up a response.

Cincy currently sit comfortably at the top of the MLS table, seven points clear of Inter Miami, though the Herons have three games in hand, keeping the race for the Supporters' Shield very much alive.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter Miami CF vs FC Cincinnati kick-off time

The MLS match between Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati will be played at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, FL, United States.

It will kick off at 7:15 pm ET / 4:15 pm PT on Saturday, July 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

Superstars Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba sat out the MLS All-Star clash with Liga MX, and unless Inter Miami officially logs their injuries, the pair could face disciplinary action and miss this key fixture. Maximiliano Falcon, meanwhile, is already ruled out due to yellow card accumulation.

Should Messi get the green light, he’ll be laser-focused on climbing back into pole position in the Golden Boot chase. The Argentine maestro is currently tied at 18 goals with Sam Surridge of Nashville and would love nothing more than to leapfrog him in front of the home fans.

FC Cincinnati team news

Injury woes continue for Miami, who remain without Noah Allen (hamstring), Drake Callender (hernia), Ian Fray (adductor), Oscar Ustari, Baltasar Rodriguez, and Allen Obando (hamstring).

As for Cincinnati, they're missing a few key names of their own: Kevin Denkey and Obinna Nwobodo are both nursing leg injuries, while Yuya Kubo is out with ankle trouble.

Keep an eye on Evander, who tore through Miami with a brace in their last showdown and had been on a five-game scoring streak before cooling off last weekend. He'll be itching to rediscover that clinical touch in what promises to be a fiery encounter.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

