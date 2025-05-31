How to watch today's Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lionel Messi's mercurial Inter Miami side are back in action this Sunday as they host high-flying Columbus Crew at Chase Stadium in what marks their 16th Eastern Conference outing of the 2025 MLS campaign.

Javier Mascherano's men come into the clash with tails up after a commanding 4-2 victory over CF Montreal midweek in Fort Lauderdale. It was a showcase of class from Miami’s attacking duo, as both Messi and Luis Suárez netted braces in a game where the scoreline arguably flattered the visitors.

Their next challenge is a tough one, though. Columbus arrive in South Florida with a reputation for resilience and consistency. The reigning MLS Cup holders have suffered just two defeats in their opening 16 matches and most recently clawed back twice in a 2-2 draw at home to Nashville, proving their grit yet again.

Inter Miami have provided plenty of fireworks so far this season, with their matches producing a league-high 57 goals. Entertainment is almost guaranteed whenever they step onto the pitch, and with their attacking firepower, they’ll head into this fixture as favourites.

However,

Inter Miami CF vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Chase Stadium

The MLS match between Inter Miami and Columbus Crew will be played at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 31, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Inter Miami CF team news

The hosts have some key absentees to contend with. Midfield engine Baltasar Rodriguez remains sidelined until mid-June, while David Ruiz and Yannick Bright also remain on the treatment table.

Veteran maestro Sergio Busquets could be partnered by rising talent Federico Redondo in midfield, while Messi and Suárez look set to continue their fruitful partnership up top.

With Drake Callender and centre-back Gonzalo Lujan both ruled out, Oscar Ustari is expected to start in goal, possibly shielded by a youthful defensive pairing of Noah Allen and Maximiliano Falcón.

Columbus Crew team news

As for Columbus, they're not without their own fitness concerns. Wing-back Mohamed Farsi is nursing a back injury, and the defensive trio of Patrick Schulte, Sean Zawadzki, and Rudy Camacho are all unavailable.

That means the defensive responsibilities could fall on the shoulders of Steven Moreira, Yevhen Cheberko, and Malte Amundsen, with Nicholas Hagen set to start between the posts.

In midfield, expect the steady presence of Darlington Nagbe alongside Dylan Chambost, while the attacking duties may be carried by Diego Rossi, Daniel Gazdag, and Ibrahim Aliyu.

