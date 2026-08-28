Major League Soccer - Game Week 22 29 Aug 2026 - 19:30 Nu Stadium

Today's game between Inter Miami CF and CF Montreal will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to stream every Major League Soccer match. All MLS regular-season games are included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no local or national blackouts. Watch live on Apple TV at https://tv.apple.com/channel/tvs.sbd.7000?itsct=goal_mls&itscg=30200&at=1010l39UY

Inter Miami host CF Montreal at Nu Stadium in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture that arrives at a turbulent moment for the home side.

The Herons have not won in five matches across all competitions, a run that cost Guillermo Hoyos his job. Inter Miami confirmed the appointment of Cristian 'Kily' Gonzalez as head coach on August 28, making this one of his first fixtures in charge. The former Argentina international takes over a squad that includes Lionel Messi but has struggled badly for results, with three defeats in their last three MLS outings.

Messi himself has not been far from the headlines. The Argentine was fined by MLS following an off-the-ball incident during the 2-2 draw with Philadelphia Union on August 19, adding further unwanted noise around a club searching for stability.

CF Montreal arrive in South Florida sitting 14th in the Eastern Conference, their own campaign offering little comfort. Philippe Eullaffroy's side have one win from their last five MLS matches, though a 2-1 away victory at Columbus Crew on August 19 provided a brief lift. They drew 2-2 with LA Galaxy in their most recent outing on August 22.

Montreal's season has been defined by inconsistency, and a trip to face a distracted Inter Miami side presents a genuine opportunity to pick up points in what remains a tight Eastern Conference picture.

For TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time, everything you need is listed below.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs CF Montreal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami are managed by newly appointed head coach Cristian 'Kily' Gonzalez, who took over from Guillermo Hoyos on August 28. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

CF Montreal are led by Philippe Eullaffroy. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side either, and no projected XI has been provided at this stage. Further squad information is expected as the match approaches.

Form

Inter Miami have lost four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, a run that spans both MLS and the Leagues Cup. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 home defeat to Toronto FC on August 22. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Philadelphia Union, lost 4-1 to Nashville SC, and fell to consecutive Leagues Cup defeats against Leon (2-3) and Monterrey (1-2). Inter Miami have scored nine goals and conceded ten across those five games, and they have not won in any of them.

CF Montreal have recorded one win, three draws, and one loss from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw at LA Galaxy on August 22. The win came at Columbus Crew on August 19, a 2-1 away victory. Either side of that, Montreal drew 1-1 with DC United and 2-2 with New England Revolution, while their only defeat in the run was a 0-1 loss at Inter Miami on July 25. Montreal have scored eight goals and conceded eight across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs took place on July 25, 2026, when Inter Miami won 1-0 at home to CF Montreal in MLS. Before that, Inter Miami beat Montreal 4-1 at Saputo Stadium on July 5, 2025, and won 4-2 at home on May 28, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings in MLS, Inter Miami have won four times to Montreal's one, with Inter Miami scoring 10 goals and conceding six.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Inter Miami currently sit second, while CF Montreal occupy 14th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter Miami CF vs CF Montreal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: