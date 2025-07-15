How to watch today's Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Independiente del Valle and Vasco da Gama, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Independiente del Valle and Vasco da Gama are set to go head-to-head this week in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana knockout playoff round, with the first leg taking place at Estadio Banco Guayaquil in Quito.

The Ecuadorian outfit, led by Javier Rabanal, has built quite the continental reputation over the past decade. Having finished second in the 2023 Ecuadorian Serie A and clinched their maiden domestic title in 2021, Independiente del Valle have consistently punched above their weight in intercontinental competitions. Their fairytale run to the 2016 Copa Libertadores final saw them take down South American giants River Plate and Boca Juniors, while they lifted the Copa Sudamericana trophy in 2019 and 2022.

They come into this clash on a solid run of form, following up a 1-1 draw against Barcelona SC with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Macará, having previously brushed aside Universidad Católica 3-0 in domestic action.

On the other hand, Vasco da Gama, once a powerhouse in Brazilian football, are in the middle of a rough patch. While their history remains rich, recent results have left fans frustrated. Fernando Diniz's men wrapped up the 2024 Serie A season in 10th and finished third in the Campeonato Carioca. Currently struggling in the 2025 Brasileiro Serie A, they sit 14th, just two points clear of the drop zone after 13 rounds.

Their build-up to this fixture has been inconsistent: a 2-0 loss at home to Botafogo, a 3-1 win at São Paulo, and a 2-0 defeat to Red Bull Bragantino.

Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama kick-off time

The Copa Sudamericana match between Independiente del Valle and Vasco da Gama will be played at Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa in Quito, Ecuador.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Independiente del Valle team news

As for lineups, Independiente del Valle are expected to stick with a 4-1-4-1 system.

Claudio Spinelli has been the heartbeat of Del Valle's attack this season, notching up seven goals and continuing to pose a consistent threat in front of goal. On the wings, Matias Fernandez has been relentless with his surging runs down the right, while Gustavo Cortez offers width and balance on the left, supporting the build-up with purpose.

The return of Michael Hoyos is a timely boost, and he’s expected to once again marshal the team from the front in this crucial fixture.

Vasco da Gama team news

This clash holds major significance for Fernando Diniz and his side, and all signs point to a bold, attack-minded setup. Expect Pablo Vegetti to spearhead the front line, flanked by Nuno Moreira, with João Victor anchoring things in defense.

Philippe Coutinho, the magician in midfield, remains a player to watch; his ability to unlock defenses or find the net with a moment of brilliance makes him a potential game-changer. On a sombre note, Adson has been ruled out for the foreseeable future after suffering a tibia fracture, sidelining him for several months.

