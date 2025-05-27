How to watch today's Huracan vs Corinthians Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Huracan and Corinthians, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Huracan are set to host Corinthians at the Estadio Tomas Adolfo Duco on Tuesday in their final Group C clash of the Copa Sudamericana, with top spot already secured by the Argentine side.

The Brazilians, meanwhile, sit second on eight points and will be looking to finish the group phase on a high.

El Globo played out a cagey 0-0 draw with América de Cali in their last continental fixture, but stretched their unbeaten run across all competitions to five games last week. They edged Independiente 6-5 on penalties in a dramatic Argentine Primera División quarterfinal, proving they can handle pressure moments.

Corinthians have also found their stride in South America, going four matches without defeat in the Sudamericana. Earlier this month, they earned a gritty 1-0 win away at Racing Club de Montevideo, although their three-match winning run came to a halt last week with a scoreless draw against Atlético Mineiro in Serie A.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Huracan vs Corinthians online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Huracan vs Corinthians kick-off time

The Copa Sudamerica match will be played at Estadio Tomas Adolfo Duco in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Huracan team news

Daniel Zabala has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious cruciate ligament injury. The defender faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, dealing a major blow to Huracan's defensive depth heading into the business end of the campaign. Otherwise, the hosts have a clean bill of health heading into this encounter.

Corinthians team news

Gustavo Henrique is expected to be out until early July as he recovers from a hernia issue, leaving a gap in Corinthians' backline for the coming weeks. Memphis remains a major doubt for the upcoming fixtures after picking up an ankle sprain in May. The forward's availability will likely be a game-time decision.

Meanwhile, Jose Martinez is dealing with a dental injury and is anticipated to return in 1-2 weeks, barring any setbacks in his recovery. Yuri Alberto has found the back of the net in two of his last three outings for the visitors and will need to continue shouldering a huge chunk of the attacking burden.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

HUR Last match COR 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Corinthians 1 - 2 Huracan 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

Useful links