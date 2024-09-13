How to watch the Championship match between Hull and Sheffield United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hull City will welcome Sheffield United on Friday evening, still looking for their first win of the new Championship season.

In stark contrast, the visitors have overcome an initial points deduction and, after the international break, are resuming play in sixth place in the standings.

Following Hull's decision to part ways with Liam Rosenior over the summer, fans remain uncertain whether it was the correct move. Under Tim Walter's guidance, the team has managed only three points from their first four matches, with their sole loss being an away game against Leeds United.

Even though Chris Wilder's side have yet to hit their stride, it's promising that they've already amassed eight points from two victories and two draws. While it may take some time for the new players to gel, it's evident early on that Wilder has the makings of a Championship squad that could be well-equipped to contend for promotion.

How to watch Hull vs Sheffield United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Hull City and Sheffield United will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

Hull vs Sheffield United kick-off time

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: The MKM Stadium

The Championship match between Hull City and Sheffield United will be played at The MKM Stadium in Hull City, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Friday, September 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Hull team news

With Kasey Palmer recently away on international duty with Jamaica, the playmaker might have to wait for his debut start in a Hull shirt.

Chris Bedia may keep his place in the forward line ahead of Mason Burstow, while Steven Alzate could be named as a substitute if he is fit for the match.

Xavier Simons might make a return to the midfield, but Walter may be reluctant to make significant alterations, if any, to his starting XI.

Hull City possible XI: Pandur; Coyle, Jones, McLoughlin, Giles; Zambrano; Omur, Slater, Mehlem, Millar; Bedia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pandur, Lo-Tutala, Foster, Racioppi Defenders: Coyle, Giles, Jones, McLoughlin, Burns, Fleming, Smith, Jacob, Ashbee Midfielders: Mehlem, Omur, Vaughan, Simons, Slater, Tinsdale, Coyle Forwards: Millar, Estupinan, Jarvis, Hall, Sellars-Fleming

Sheffield United team news

Chris Wilder needs to decide on the status of forward Kieffer Moore, who recently played for Wales against Montenegro under challenging conditions on Monday evening.

Rhian Brewster and Tyrese Campbell are both ready to step in if needed, while Jamie Shackleton could be a candidate to take over from Alfie Gilchrist at right-back.

Sheffield United possible XI: Cooper; Gilchrist, Souttar, Ahmedhodzic, Burrows; Rak-Sakyi, Souza, Arblaster, Hamer; O'Hare; Moore

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cooper, Grbic, A. Davies, Faxon Defenders: Gilchrist, McCallum, Souttar, Burrows, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Sachdev Midfielders: Arblaster, Hamer, O'Hare, Souza, T. Davies, Coulibaly, Brooks, Peck Forwards: Brewster, Moore, Rak-Sakyi, Marsh, Campbell

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/01/23 Sheffield United 1-0 Hull City Championship 04/09/22 Hull City 0-2 Sheffield United Championship 16/02/22 Sheffield United 0-0 Hull City Championship 18/09/21 Hull City 1-3 Sheffield United Championship 22/04/19 Hull City 0-3 Sheffield United Championship

