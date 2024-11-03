How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Houston Dynamo FC and Seattle Sounders FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dynamo will host the Seattle Sounders at Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday for the second matchup of their MLS Cup first-round series.

Returning to their home field, El Naranja look to stay in the playoff race and level the score in this best-of-three series. Houston secured a playoff berth by finishing fifth in the Western Conference with 54 points, an improvement over their 2023 season when they earned 51 points and finished fourth.

Meanwhile, the visitors come into Texas on a strong domestic run, aiming to progress to the conference semifinals. Seattle had a stellar end to the regular season, collecting 57 points over 34 matches. Impressively, 35 of those points came from their final 15 games, helping them clinch fourth place. During this stretch, the Sounders claimed 11 wins and suffered only two losses.

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Seattle Sounders FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Houston Dynamo and Seattle Sounders will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Houston Dynamo FC vs Seattle Sounders FC kick-off time

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

The MLS match between Houston Dynamo FC and Seattle Sounders will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT on Sunday, November 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Houston Dynamo FC team news

The hosts head into Sunday's clash without winger Adalberto Carrasquilla, who is suspended following a red card in Tuesday's match. Lawrence Ennali and Nelson Quinones are also unavailable due to injuries.

With no player tallying more than six goals this season, Ezequiel Ponce is expected to lead the attack once again, bringing in his six goals from only 14 matches. Sebastian Kowalczyk is likely to step in on the right wing in place of Carrasquilla. Key midfielders Hector Herrera and Artur will continue their strong partnership, while Erik Sviatchenko and Micael are set to anchor an unchanged back line after their recent goalless draw.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Dorsey, Micael, Sviatchenko, Escobar; Herrera, Artur; Kowalczyk, Bassi, Aliyu; Ponce.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders: Smith, Bartlow, Sargeant, Micael, Schmitt, Dorsey, Sviatchenko Midfielders: Artur, Bassi, Blessing, Carrasquilla, Gregus, Sylla, Valverde, Kowalczyk, Raines, Moreno Forwards: Aliyu, Segal, Gyamfi, Arzu, Ponce, Ferreira, Gaines

Seattle Sounders FC team news

On the visitors side, top scorer Jordan Morris could miss out due to an injury sustained in Tuesday’s opener, and Cody Baker may also remain sidelined. Raul Ruidiaz is expected to step in up front in Morris’s place; he’s scored eight goals this season and netted in the recent penalty shootout.

Ruidiaz will be supported by Pedro de la Vega, Paul Rothrock, and Albert Rusnak, who has contributed 10 goals and 13 assists in MLS play this year. Joao Paulo and Cristian Roldan will maintain their roles in the midfield engine room.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; A Roldan, Gomez, Ragen, Tolo; Paulo, Roldan; De La Vega, Rusnak, Rothrock; Ruidiaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frei, Thomas, Castro Defenders: Nathan, Bell, A. Roldan, Ragen, Andrade, Baker, Hawkins Midfielders: C. Roldan, De la Vega, Rusnak, Rothrock, Baker-Whiting, Leyva, Kitahara Forwards: Morris, Musovski, Teves

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 10/29/24 Seattle Sounders FC 0 (5) - 0 (4) Houston Dynamo MLS 09/29/24 Seattle Sounders FC 1-0 Houston Dynamo MLS 06/20/24 Houston Dynamo 2-2 Seattle Sounders FC MLS 07/02/23 Seattle Sounders FC 1-0 Houston Dynamo MLS 05/14/23 Houston Dynamo 0-1 Seattle Sounders FC MLS

