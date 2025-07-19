How to watch today's Houston Dynamo vs Philadelphia Union MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Houston Dynamo FC and Philadelphia Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Locked in a battle to maintain their grip on the Eastern Conference summit, Philadelphia Union hit the road this weekend for a cross-conference showdown against Houston Dynamo at Shell Energy Stadium.

The hosts will be eager to put Wednesday's disappointing 3-0 defeat to the Vancouver Whitecaps behind them. Despite the heavy loss, there was a silver lining for Houston, as forward Lawrence Ennali marked a personal milestone by making his first home start since suffering a season-ending knee injury last September.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia enter Saturday's clash with a mixed bag of recent results, two wins and three losses from their last five outings. They picked up a gritty 2-1 win over CF Montréal midweek at Subaru Park, with Tai Baribo and Olwethu Makhanya getting on the scoresheet.

That victory helped keep the Union perched atop the East with 46 points and a 14-5-4 record. Baribo remains their primary goal threat with 14 strikes to his name, while Quinn Sullivan and Kai Wagner have both tallied eight assists apiece.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the MLS match between Houston Dynamo FC and Philadelphia Union will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Houston Dynamo FC vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Shell Energy Stadium

The MLS match between Houston Dynamo FC and Philadelphia Union will be played at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Houston Dynamo FC team news

On the injury front, Houston haven't added any new concerns. However, they’ll still be without goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell, who continues his rehab from a long-term ACL injury. Expect Jonathan Bond to retain the gloves, protected by a defensive quartet of Felipe Andrade, Ethan Bartlow, Pablo Ortiz, and Franco Escobar.

In attack, with Nelson Quiñones still sidelined due to a knee issue, coach Ben Olsen is likely to go with Lawrence Ennali, Amine Bassi, and Jack McGlynn behind striker Ezequiel Ponce.

Philadelphia Union team news

On the opposite side, Union boss Brad Carnell is expected to stick with the same starting eleven that edged Montréal. That includes Tai Baribo leading the line, flanked by Indiana Vassilev and Quinn Sullivan, with Bruno Damiani playing just behind them in the No.10 role. Danley Jean Jacques and Jovan Lukic are set to provide steel in the double pivot.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links