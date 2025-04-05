How to watch today's Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Houston Dynamo FC and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dynamo are eager to kick-start their season as they search for a long-overdue first MLS win when they welcome Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

The Dynamo currently languish near the foot of the Western Conference standings, second from the bottom with just two points to their name. Both draws have come away from home, but they remain one of only five teams across Major League Soccer yet to register a victory. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to the Portland Timbers, a result that underlined their early-season struggles.

LAFC, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to the campaign. Sitting eighth in the West, the Black and Gold have three wins and three losses from their opening six fixtures and will be eyeing another three points to climb into the playoff positions.

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US.

Houston Dynamo FC vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Shell Energy Stadium

The match will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, April 5, 2025, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Houston Dynamo FC team news

Houston continue to be hampered by a lengthy injury list. The likes of Lawrence Ennali (knee), Duane Holmes (leg), Jimmy Maurer (muscle), Nelson Quinones (knee), and Andrew Tarbell (knee) all remain unavailable. In Maurer's absence, rookie Blake Gillingham impressed with seven saves on his MLS debut last weekend and is expected to retain his spot between the sticks.

There was also a league debut for Andy Batioja, promoted from Dynamo 2, who came off the bench against Portland and could see more action this weekend as Houston look to inject some fresh energy.

Los Angeles FC team news

As for LAFC, they'll be without suspended defensive midfielder Igor Jesus, who received a red card early in the second half of last week’s loss to San Diego. On a brighter note, star forward Denis Bouanga, who was rested after returning from Gabon duty, got a full 90 minutes under his belt in midweek against Inter Miami and is expected to be back in the squad.

Lorenzo Dellavalle (thigh) and Jeremy Ebobisse (leg) remain sidelined through injury, leaving LAFC with just two long-term absentees ahead of the weekend clash.

