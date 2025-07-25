How to watch today's Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Houston Dynamo FC and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Saturday's MLS showdown sees Houston Dynamo host LA Galaxy at Shell Energy Stadium, with both sides desperate to reverse their faltering campaigns.

The Dynamo have endured a patchy run, mustering just seven wins in 24 matches, and they head into the weekend on the back of a three-game winless streak. Home comforts haven’t been too kind either, with just one victory in their last five at Shell Energy.

Their visitors from Los Angeles aren't faring much better. The Galaxy are still searching for their first road win of the season, though three of their last five away days have ended in hard-fought draws, small signs of grit in a season full of misfires.

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Houston Dynamo FC and LA Galaxy will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Houston Dynamo FC vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Shell Energy Stadium

The MLS match between Houston Dynamo FC and LA Galaxy will be played at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Friday, July 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Houston Dynamo FC team news

Houston snapped a two-game losing skid with a 1-1 draw against Philadelphia Union last weekend, a result that keeps them two points adrift of the playoff cut in the Western Conference.

Franco Escobar picked up a knock in that match but is tipped to be fit in time. On the flip side, Ezequiel Ponce and goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell remain sidelined through injury, while Brooklyn Raines returns from suspension. Expect minimal tinkering from the hosts, with Duane Holmes likely to fill in for the injured Ponce up front.

LA Galaxy team news

Meanwhile, LA Galaxy showed real fight in their previous outing, clawing back from 3-1 down to salvage a 3-3 draw in a dramatic derby clash. Maya Yoshida nodded home the leveller in the dying stages, connecting with a pinpoint cross from Mauricio Cuevas to snatch a point.

Still, that result only papers over the cracks of a dismal season. The Galaxy sit rock bottom in the West, with just three wins from 24 matches, the worst record in the conference.

In terms of absentees, it's mostly steady for the visitors. Riqui Puig, the former Barcelona starlet, remains out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury, but there are no fresh knocks to report.

