How to watch today's Houston Dash vs Portland Thorns NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Houston Dash and Portland Thorns, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dash returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday night as they welcome the Portland Thorns in NWSL action. Riding high after a gritty 1-0 road win over Seattle Reign, the Dash will look to keep that momentum rolling.

It was rookie Maggie Graham who stepped up with the game's lone goal in the 57th minute, sealing a crucial three points. That victory nudged Houston up to 10th in the standings, just one point off the playoff line currently occupied by Seattle.

On the other side, Portland Thorns head into this clash in sixth place with 13 points and a four-match unbeaten streak under their belt. They've picked up two wins during that run and showed late-game composure in last week's 1-1 draw against San Diego Wave.

After the Wave were reduced to 10 players before halftime, Jayden Perry calmly slotted home a dramatic 98th-minute penalty to snatch a point. Still, Rob Gale will be expecting a sharper display from his squad this time around.

Houston Dash vs Portland Thorns kick-off time

The match will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, May 16, 2025, with kick-off at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Houston Dash team news

Houston Dash absentees include Ramona Bachmann (parental leave), Allysha Chapman (wrist), and Diana Ordonez (excused absence).

Portland Thorns team news

Portland Thorns will be without several key names as well: Mackenzie Arnold (leg), Daiane (knee), Marie Muller, Nicole Payne, and Morgan Weaver (all knee injuries), while Olivia Wade-Katoa and Sophia Wilson remain on maternity leave.

