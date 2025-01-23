How to watch today's Hoffenheim vs Tottenham Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Hoffenheim and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham Hotspur find themselves sitting in ninth place in the Europa League standings as they prepare for a challenging visit to Germany to face Hoffenheim on Thursday.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, have also endured a rough patch in the competition, securing just one victory from six matches. Despite their struggles, they remain in the hunt for a playoff spot, trailing the top 24 by a single point. A glaring issue for the German side has been their defensive frailty, failing to register a clean sheet in four of their last five home games. Notably, three of those encounters saw more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Tottenham have not fared much better in recent outings, going winless in their last three Europa League matches. Their most recent fixture ended in a 1-1 stalemate against Rangers, leaving them just outside the top eight in the standings.

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, TUDN and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Hoffenheim vs Tottenham kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League PreZero Arena

The match will be played at PreZero Arena on Thursday, January 23, with kick-off at 12:45 pm ET/9:45 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Hoffenheim team news

Hoffenheim's injury woes mirror Tottenham's selection dilemmas. The hosts will be without Ihlas Bebou, Marius Bulter, Ozan Kabak, Christopher Lenz, Grischa Promel, Diadie Samassekou, and Umut Tohumcu, while January arrival Gift Orban is ineligible, having joined from Lyon earlier this month.

Tottenham team news

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is also grappling with a depleted squad. January signing Antonin Kinsky is unavailable, which could see Brandon Austin stepping up if Fraser Forster remains sidelined by illness.

Additionally, full-backs Djed Spence and Sergio Reguilon are not registered for the competition, forcing Ben Davies to return to action sooner than anticipated after his recent injury layoff.

