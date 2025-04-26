+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bundesliga
team-logo
PreZero Arena
team-logo
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund head to the PreZero Arena on Saturday knowing a win over Hoffenheim could provide a major lift in their push for European qualification as the Bundesliga season heads into its final stretch.

Currently sitting seventh on 45 points, Dortmund are eyeing a strong finish after edging past Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-2 on April 20. With a Champions League place still within reach, every point counts.

They'll face a Hoffenheim side hovering just above the relegation zone in 15th with 30 points—likely just one more victory away from confirming safety, but facing a stern test against a Dortmund side gaining steam.

The reverse fixture earlier this season ended 1-1, but Dortmund will fancy their chances of going one better this time.

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Bundesliga
PreZero Arena

The Bundesliga match between Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund will be played at the PreZero Arena in Sinsheim, Germany.

It will kick off at 9:30 am ET / 6:30 am ET on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Probable lineups

HoffenheimHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

3-1-4-2

Home team crestBVB
1
O. Baumann
35
A. Chaves
34
S. N'Soki
4
L. Oestigard
8
D. Geiger
16
A. Stach
29
B. Toure
21
M. Buelter
3
P. Kaderabek
27
A. Kramaric
26
H. Tabakovic
1
G. Kobel
5
R. Bensebaini
23
E. Can
3
W. Anton
26
J. Ryerson
10
J. Brandt
8
F. Nmecha
24
D. Svensson
17
C. Chukwuemeka
9
S. Guirassy
27
K. Adeyemi

3-1-4-2

BVBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Ilzer

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Kovac

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Hoffenheim team news

Hoffenheim are hampered by key absences heading into the clash. Tom Bischof serves a suspension, while Diadie Samassekou and Grischa Prömel are out injured. That could see Anton Stach and Dennis Geiger paired in midfield.

In defense, the trio of Arthur Chaves, Kevin Akpoguma, and Stanley N'Soki, who featured against Freiburg, are likely to keep their places, especially with Ozan Kabak, Valentin Gendrey, and Christopher Lenz unavailable. With Ihlas Bebou sidelined until mid-May, Haris Tabakovic appears set to lead the line.

Borussia Dortmund team news

Dortmund, meanwhile, are grappling with the loss of midfield anchor Pascal Groß, who is expected to miss the remainder of the campaign. That opens the door for Carney Chukwuemeka and Felix Nmecha to feature centrally. A knock to Maximilian Beier could also prompt a reshuffle in attack, with Julian Brandt and Karim Adeyemi poised to support striker Serhou Guirassy.

At the back, Waldemar Anton, Emre Can, and Ramy Bensebaini may line up as a back three, with Nico Schlotterbeck sidelined due to a meniscus injury that could keep him out until the early stages of next season.

Form

TSG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

BVB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

TSG

Last 5 matches

BVB

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

5

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

