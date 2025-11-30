How to watch today's Hibernian vs Celtic Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two of the Premiership's early pacesetters collide on Sunday lunchtime as Hibernian welcome Celtic to Easter Road in one of three top-flight fixtures rounding out the weekend.

Hibs stunned plenty of observers last season by storming from an eighth-place finish in 2023-24 to third in the table, and David Gray's men have carried that momentum straight into the new campaign. They sit third again on 21 points from 14 matches, putting together five wins, six draws and just three defeats. The margin is razor-thin, though. They only hold that position on goal difference, and both Motherwell and Rangers sit right behind them with games in hand.

Celtic, meanwhile, haven't been the all-conquering force supporters are accustomed to this year, but there's been a clear uptick since Martin O'Neill stepped in on an interim basis. The Bhoys arrive in Edinburgh with five wins and only one defeat from their last six outings, and confidence in the camp is noticeably rising.

There's also a sentimental edge to the occasion. This is expected to be O'Neill's final match in the dugout, with Wilfried Nancy set to take the reins in the coming days. The players will want to send their iconic caretaker boss off on a high, and victory on Sunday could slice the gap to league-leading Hearts down to a single point.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Hibernian vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Celtic will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Hibernian vs Celtic kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Easter Road Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Celtic will be played at Easter Road Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland.

It will kick off at 4 am PT / 7 am ET on Sunday, November 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Hibernian team news

Hibernian look set to enter the weekend with a familiar injury list, as Alasana Manneh, Josh Campbell and Rudi Molotnikov are still sidelined. Grant Hanley is also ruled out after his dismissal in the previous match, forcing another defensive reshuffle.

That likely means Warren O'Hora steps into the back three alongside Jack Iredale and Rocky Kiranga, while Nicky Cadden and Chris Cadden are expected to operate in the wide roles once again.

In the final third, little should change. Jamie McGrath, Martin Boyle and Kieron Bowie have been the heartbeat of Hibs' attack all season, and the trusted trio are tipped to spearhead the charge against Celtic.

Celtic team news

On the opposite side, Celtic's absentee list remains lengthy, with Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota and Marcelo Saracchi all still unavailable. Beyond that, Martin O'Neill appears to have a full squad to pick from.

After a superb 3-1 victory away to Feyenoord in the Europa League, O’Neill could be forgiven for sticking with a winning formula. Daizen Maeda, who produced two assists on that memorable European night, should keep his place up top, supported by the creative group of Luke McCowan, Reo Hatate, Yang Hyun-Jun, Callum McGregor and Arne Engels.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links