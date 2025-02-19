How to watch today's Herediano vs Real Salt Lake CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Club Sport Herediano and Real Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Salt Lake kicks off its 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign on Wednesday night, travelling to Costa Rica for a Round One, Leg 1 showdown against CS Herediano. The hosts are no strangers to this stage, making their 17th all-time appearance in the competition after securing their spot by reaching the 2024 Concacaf Central American Cup semifinals.

For RSL, this tournament brings both excitement and questions, particularly regarding how they'll cope without talismanic striker Chicho Arango, who was traded to San Jose in the offseason. The Claret-and-Cobalt, of course, have fond memories of making the 2011 Champions League final before narrowly falling 3-2 on aggregate to Mexican giants CF Monterrey.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Club Sport Herediano vs Real Salt Lake kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio Eladio Rosabal Cordero

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Herediano and RSL will be played at the National Stadium of Costa Rica in San José, Costa Rica.

It will kick off at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT on Wednesday, February 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Club Sport Herediano team news

Herediano enters the matchup in fine form, currently leading Costa Rica's Liga FPD, with former FC Cincinnati midfielder Allan Cruz playing a key role in their midfield.

Real Salt Lake team news

RSL has undergone one of its most eventful transfer windows in recent memory, making a flurry of moves to reinforce the squad. Finishing third in the Western Conference last season—their highest placing since 2019—they’ve added serious firepower to their ranks, headlined by the arrival of Brazilian goalkeeper Rafael Cabral.

The backline sees fresh competition with the signings of Sam Junqua and Kobi Henry, both of whom are pushing for a starting role in this crucial opener. Midfield creativity has also been bolstered with the addition of Tyler Wolff, who arrived from Atlanta United in November and impressed throughout the preseason.

Up front, second-year striker Forster Ajago has been in red-hot form, netting three goals across as many preseason friendlies. His sharp finishing could earn him the nod to lead the line at the National Stadium of Costa Rica, as RSL looks to start its Champions Cup journey on the right foot.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CSH Last 2 matches RSL 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Real Salt Lake 0 - 0 Club Sport Herediano

Club Sport Herediano 1 - 0 Real Salt Lake 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

