How to watch today's Hearts vs Dunfermline Scottish League Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League Cup match between Hearts and Dunfermline, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Dunfermline open their competitive campaign this Saturday with a short hop across the Forth to face Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup, marking the first clash between the sides in over four years.

Group E action kicks off at Tynecastle Park as Neil Lennon's men lock horns with Derek McInnes' side in what promises to be a spirited start to the Scottish League Cup.

Hearts enter the fray having played just a single warm-up game – a 3-1 win over Crawley – but that result extended their winning streak to five across all competitions, stretching back into last season.

In contrast, Dunfermline opted for a busier pre-season schedule, taking in four friendlies. After a sluggish start with two winless outings, the Pars found their rhythm with back-to-back victories over Kelty Hearts and East Fife to build some late momentum ahead of this cup curtain-raiser.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Hearts vs Dunfermline online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the match between Hearts and Dunfermline will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Hearts vs Dunfermline kick-off time

The match between Hearts and Dunfermline will be played at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh, Scotland.

It will kick off at 9:15 am PT / 12:15 pm ET on Saturday, July 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Hearts team news

Derek McInnes faces a selection headache as he looks to trim down his bloated squad ahead of the League Cup opener. With six fresh faces added to the ranks over the summer and Lawrence Shankland committing his future to the club with a new deal, the Hearts boss has plenty of options at his disposal.

Transfer business isn't quite done at Tynecastle either: Sabah Kerjota and Pierre Landry Kabore are both close to sealing moves, though neither will be available for Saturday's clash.

Dunfermline team news

As for Dunfermline, they head into the tie with a clean bill of health and no suspensions, giving Neil Lennon a full squad to choose from for their first competitive outing of the campaign.

