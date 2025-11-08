How to watch today's Hamburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Hamburger host Borussia Dortmund at Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, on Saturday in a Bundesliga Round 11 matchup.

Hamburg are currently 13th in the Bundesliga table with eight points, struggling for consistency and defensive solidity, having conceded 15 goals. Borussia Dortmund sit third with 20 points, enjoying a strong start to the season under their new setup.

How to watch Hamburger vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Hamburger vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

The match will be played at Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, on Saturday, with kick-off at 10.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Hamburger team news

Hamburger will be without Bakery Jatta, Fabio Vieira, Hannes Hermann, and Warmed Omari, all ruled out through injury. Defender Jordan Torunarigha continues to be a standout performer.

Despite recording six clean sheets so far, Hamburg will need to show greater defensive discipline to cope with Dortmund’s dynamic forward line.

Borussia Dortmund team news

Borussia Dortmund travel to Hamburg missing Aaron Anselmino, Emre Can, and Julien Duranville, who are all sidelined with injuries.

Rayan Philippe leads the scoring charts for the visitors with three goals, while the team’s recent attacking displays have been impressive. Dortmund will look to extend their winning streak with another strong performance at the Volksparkstadion.

