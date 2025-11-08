+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bundesliga
team-logoHamburger SV
Volksparkstadion
team-logoBorussia Dortmund
STREAM LIVE ON ESPN
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Hamburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Hamburger SV and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hamburger host Borussia Dortmund at Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, on Saturday in a Bundesliga Round 11 matchup.

Hamburg are currently 13th in the Bundesliga table with eight points, struggling for consistency and defensive solidity, having conceded 15 goals. Borussia Dortmund sit third with 20 points, enjoying a strong start to the season under their new setup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Hamburger vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN SelectWatch here

The match will be shown live on ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Hamburger vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Volksparkstadion

The match will be played at Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, on Saturday, with kick-off at 10.30 am ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Hamburger SV vs Borussia Dortmund lineups

Hamburger SVHome team crest

3-4-3

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestBVB
1
D. Heuer Fernandes
25
J. Torunarigha
44
L. Vuskovic
24
N. Capaldo
28
M. Muheim
6
A. Sambi Lokonga
16
G. Gocholeishvili
21
N. Remberg
7
J. Dompe
14
R. Philippe
15
C
Y. Poulsen
1
G. Kobel
4
N. Schlotterbeck
3
W. Anton
23
C
E. Can
13
P. Gross
17
C. Chukwuemeka
26
J. Ryerson
24
D. Svensson
7
J. Bellingham
14
M. Beier
9
S. Guirassy

3-4-2-1

BVBAway team crest

HSV
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Polzin

BVB
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Kovac

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Hamburger team news

Hamburger will be without Bakery Jatta, Fabio Vieira, Hannes Hermann, and Warmed Omari, all ruled out through injury. Defender Jordan Torunarigha continues to be a standout performer.

Despite recording six clean sheets so far, Hamburg will need to show greater defensive discipline to cope with Dortmund’s dynamic forward line.

Borussia Dortmund team news

Borussia Dortmund travel to Hamburg missing Aaron Anselmino, Emre Can, and Julien Duranville, who are all sidelined with injuries.

Rayan Philippe leads the scoring charts for the visitors with three goals, while the team’s recent attacking displays have been impressive. Dortmund will look to extend their winning streak with another strong performance at the Volksparkstadion.

Form

HSV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

BVB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

HSV

Last 5 matches

BVB

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

2

Goals scored

16
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement