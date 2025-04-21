How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Two surging American League squads collide Monday night as the New York Yankees head to Progressive Field to face the Cleveland Guardians in what promises to be a compelling early-season showdown.

The Yankees are flying high after blanking the Rays 4-0 on Sunday, marking their sixth win in the last seven games. Sitting atop the AL East with a 14-8 record, New York is riding a wave of momentum fueled by solid pitching and timely hitting.

Cleveland, meanwhile, is heating up in its own right. The Guardians edged the Pirates 5-4 to complete a sweep and have now reeled off three consecutive victories. They're a formidable 5-1 at home this season and trail only Detroit in the AL Central with a 12-9 mark.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Guardians vs. the New York Yankees MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: CLEG and YES

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch time

The Guardians will take on the Yankees in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 6:10 pm ET/3:10 pm PT at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date Monday, April 21, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:10 pm ET/3:10 pm PT Venue Progressive Field Location Cleveland, Ohio

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees team news, injury reports & key players

Cleveland Guardians team news

Over in Cleveland, Steven Kwan is pacing the Guardians with a .325 average, the top mark on the team. He’s ranked 40th in the majors in home runs and 31st in RBIs, showing steady production at the plate. Kwan is riding a four-game hitting streak and has gone 6-for-20 (.300) in his last five games, chipping in a double, a homer, three RBIs, and two walks.

José Ramirez has been a steady contributor as well, batting .268 with four doubles, four homers, and eight walks, continuing to serve as a reliable run producer in the middle of Cleveland’s lineup.

The Guardians will counter with Gavin Williams, who enters with a 1-1 record and a 4.58 ERA through four starts. The hard-throwing righty has allowed 10 earned runs and 10 walks across 19.2 innings this season. However, he showed flashes of dominance in an April 10 win over the White Sox, striking out seven and allowing just one earned run over five frames. Williams faced the Yankees once before, taking the loss while giving up four runs over 5.2 innings.

New York Yankees team news

Aaron Judge continues to be the heartbeat of the Yankees' lineup, boasting a scorching .390 batting average while leading the club in both home runs (7) and RBIs (25). Across the majors, he's currently fifth in long balls and leads the league in runs driven in. Judge enters the upcoming contest riding a modest two-game hitting streak, and over his past five appearances, he’s batting .421 with a double, a homer, five RBIs, and three walks — proof that his bat is as dangerous as ever.

Rookie Ben Rice has also been contributing with a steady .292 average, adding five homers, three doubles, a triple, and drawing 10 walks. His power numbers place him 24th in home runs and 110th in RBIs league-wide, making him a quietly impactful piece in the Yankees’ offense.

Meanwhile, Trent Grisham is swinging a hot bat of his own, hitting .320 with six home runs, a double, and five walks — an impressive stretch that adds depth to the Yankees' order.

Right-hander Clarke Schmidt will toe the slab for New York. The 28-year-old made his season debut against Kansas City, tossing 5.2 innings while allowing four hits and three earned runs in a game the Yankees pulled out 4-3. Schmidt posted a strong 2.85 ERA across 16 starts last year and owns a 3-1 record with a 3.52 ERA in four career outings against Cleveland.

Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees Series info

Game 1

Date Monday, April 21 First-Pitch Time 6:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Guardians) Gavin Williams Starting Pitcher (Yankees) Clarke Schmidt TV Channel CLEG and YES Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Tuesday, April 22 First-Pitch Time 6:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Guardians) Tanner Bibee Starting Pitcher (Yankees) Will Warren TV Channel CLEG and YES Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Wednesday, April 23 First-Pitch Time 1:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Guardians) Luis Ortiz Starting Pitcher (Yankees) Carlos Rodón TV Channel CLEG and YES Livestream Fubo

Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees head-to-head record