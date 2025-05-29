How to watch today's Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians, as well as start time and team news.

The playoff stage of IPL 2025 kicks into high gear as Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians lock horns in Friday’s Eliminator at the Mullanpur Cricket Stadium. This will mark their third clash this season, but this one comes with win-or-go-home consequences.

The Titans, under Shubman Gill, burst out of the gates this season, clinching six wins from their opening eight fixtures and looking every bit like a top-two contender. But their campaign stumbled at the finish line, as back-to-back defeats—an 83-run mauling by CSK and a 33-run setback to LSG—knocked them down to third, forcing them into the sudden-death bracket.

Mumbai, meanwhile, had a rocky beginning, dropping four of their first five. Yet the five-time champions roared back with a dominant six-match unbeaten stretch in the heart of the season. A seven-wicket loss to Punjab Kings in their final group match halted their momentum and left them fourth.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

GT vs MI: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians will take place on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, Punjab.

Date Friday, May 30, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Location Mullanpur, Chandigarh, Punjab

How to watch GT vs MI online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

GT vs MI Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Gujarat Titans Team News

GT have been one of the more well-rounded outfits this season, but cracks showed late. Their top order has done the heavy lifting—Sai Sudharsan, Gill, and Jos Buttler all crossed the 500-run mark—but the absence of Buttler, who's on national duty, is a massive blow.

Kusal Mendis is expected to fill the void. While not as explosive, the Sri Lankan can steady the ship through the middle overs. Down the order, Sherfane Rutherford has quietly impressed with 267 runs at a fiery strike rate of 157, and Shahrukh Khan has shown he can rescue innings when the top falters.

Bowling-wise, the Titans have leaned on Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, who’ve bagged 38 wickets between them. Sai Kishore has chipped in with 17, though his economy rate has crept above 9. Rashid Khan hasn't quite hit his stride this season, and GT might be tempted to swap out the underwhelming Arshad Khan for Washington Sundar to tighten things up.

GT Probable Playing XI Against MI

Shubman Gill (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Sai Sudharsan

Mumbai Indians Team News

MI’s journey has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. From early-season woes to a powerful resurgence, they once again find themselves in the thick of the playoff drama. The absence of Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks, who are returning to international duty, leaves a dent at the top of the order.

In come Jonny Bairstow and Charith Asalanka, with Bairstow expected to pair up with Rohit Sharma. That duo could set the tone early if they click. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma is likely to move up to No. 3—a position that suits him better than the lower-middle role he's filled for much of the season.

The real engine of MI’s batting has been Suryakumar Yadav, who’s been in electric touch. With 640 runs in 14 innings, an average north of 70, and a strike rate brushing 170, he’s the danger man. His last two knocks—57 off 29 and an unbeaten 73 from 43—underline his match-winning credentials.

Down the order, Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir have chipped in when needed. With the ball, Pandya has taken 13 wickets but has been a bit leaky. Deepak Chahar has 11 to his name, though his death-over execution has been patchy—something Gujarat’s batters will surely eye.

But MI’s bowling teeth come from the world-class pairing of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah. Boult’s been effective at both ends of the innings, while Bumrah’s return has been nothing short of elite—17 wickets from 10 games and an economy of just 6.33. Throw Mitchell Santner into the mix, and Mumbai’s attack has both bite and balance heading into crunch time.

MI Probable Playing XI Against GT

GT vs MI Head-to-Head Records

Jonny Bairstow (w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Gujarat Titans have clearly held the upper hand in their rivalry with Mumbai Indians, coming out on top in five of their seven IPL clashes. Mumbai, despite their storied history, have only managed to get the better of GT twice so far.

GT vs MI pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Hot and Dry

Hot and Dry Pitch: Balanced

Mullanpur has proven to be a fair battleground for bat and ball. Batsmen who settle early can go big later, while seamers may get early movement and spinners can extract grip through the middle overs.

The weather in Chandigarh looks clear and dry, so a full match is on the cards. Teams batting first at this venue tend to average around 170, but anything below 200 might not feel safe. Earlier this season, Punjab Kings posted a mammoth 219/6 here against CSK and won by 18 runs—a scoreline that sets the tone for what could be another high-scoring affair.