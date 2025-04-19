How to watch today's Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals, as well as start time and team news.

After a six-day breather, the Gujarat Titans return to home comforts at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where they're set to host high-flying Delhi Capitals in a crucial IPL 2025 clash this Saturday.

The Titans are aiming to bounce back following the end of their four-game winning streak, which was snapped by the Lucknow Super Giants. Despite posting a competitive 180/6, courtesy of a captain’s knock from Shubman Gill (60 off 38) and another solid contribution from in-form Sai Sudharsan (56 off 37), Gujarat fell short as LSG chased the total with three balls to spare. Prasidh Krishna, ever-reliable with the ball, bagged 2/26 but couldn’t stop the slide.

Still, the Titans remain in third place on the points table, with eight points from six outings, and have shown plenty of spark this season.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals arrive in Ahmedabad riding high at the top of the standings. They edged past Rajasthan Royals in a dramatic Super Over thriller in Delhi, showcasing nerves of steel under the leadership of Axar Patel. With five wins from six matches and a healthy net run rate (+0.744), the Capitals are playing like a team on a mission.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

GT vs DC: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals will take place on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 6:00 am ET or 3:00 am PT, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

Date Saturday, April 19, 2025 Time 6:00 am ET or 3:00 am PT Venue Narendra Modi Stadium Location Ahmedabad, India

How to watch GT vs DC online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

GT vs DC Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Gujarat Titans Team News

The Titans’ campaign, though hit by an early defeat to Punjab Kings, saw a strong resurgence with convincing victories over Mumbai Indians, RCB, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals. Their near-miss against Punjab, where they fell just 11 runs short of chasing 244, showed glimpses of their firepower. Spinner Sai Kishore impressed that day with 3/30.

At the heart of Gujarat’s success are Sai Sudharsan, who has amassed 329 runs in six games, and new recruit Mohammed Siraj, who's taken 10 wickets and delivered a match-winning spell (3/19) against his former side RCB. Add to that the consistency of Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore—both also with 10 wickets apiece—and the Titans have built a fearsome bowling trio that has masked the quiet patch of star spinner Rashid Khan.

The batting, too, has clicked with Gill and Jos Buttler chipping in consistently alongside Sudharsan. However, Gujarat will need to seize key moments if they are to topple the table-toppers.

GT Probable Playing XI Against DC

Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact Player: Sherfane Rutherford

Delhi Capitals Team News

Delhi, on the other hand, have been firing as a collective. From Ashutosh Sharma's heroic 66* against LSG in a one-wicket win, to KL Rahul’s elegant match-winning knocks—77 against CSK and 93* versus RCB—the Capitals have found a new gear. Rahul, a marquee signing this season, has led the scoring charts for DC, while Mitchell Starc has chipped in with crucial wickets and match-defining spells against SRH and RR.

What’s been most striking about DC’s run is the balanced contribution across the squad. Whether it’s the spin of Kuldeep Yadav, Starc’s pace, or the grit shown in tense finishes, Delhi have shown depth and cohesion throughout the campaign.

DC Probable Playing XI Against GT

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Player: Karun Nair

GT vs DC Head-to-Head Records

DC and GT have locked horns against each other five times in the IPL so far, with DC winning three and GT edging out twice.

GT vs DC pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: 42°C, Dry and Clear

42°C, Dry and Clear Pitch: Balanced

Saturday’s clash promises fireworks, and with both sides stacked with talent and form, fans can expect a high-octane showdown under the blazing Ahmedabad sun.

As for conditions, expect a scorcher—temperatures will hover around 42°C with clear skies and dry heat, perfect for a full day's play with no rain interruptions.

The Narendra Modi Stadium, a 130,000-seat colossus in Motera, remains a fortress for Gujarat Titans and a jewel in world cricket. Since opening in 1983 and undergoing a major renovation, the ground has hosted marquee events, including the 2023 World Cup final, and is once again ready to witness another IPL spectacle.