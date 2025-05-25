How to watch today's Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings, as well as start time and team news.

The penultimate weekend of the IPL 2025 league stage brings us a clash between two sides at opposite ends of the table — table-toppers Gujarat Titans and the already-eliminated Chennai Super Kings.

Gujarat Titans have been in red-hot form this season, racking up nine wins from 13 outings to sit comfortably on 18 points. Despite a couple of stumbles in their last five—where they’ve split the stretch with three wins and two losses—they remain one of the most consistent sides in IPL 2025. A victory here will seal a coveted top-two finish for the Titans.

On the flip side, Chennai Super Kings have had a campaign to forget. The five-time champions have managed just three wins while slumping to 10 defeats, collecting a mere six points. With their playoff hopes long gone, this final fixture is all about salvaging some pride and ending a dismal season on a positive note.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

GT vs CSK: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings will take place on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 6:00 am ET or 3:00 am PT, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

Date Sunday, May 25, 2025 Time 6:00 am ET or 3:00 am PT Venue Narendra Modi Stadium Location Ahmedabad, India

How to watch GT vs CSK online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Gujarat Titans Team News

Gujarat Titans have enjoyed a largely dominant campaign, notching up 9 wins from 13 games to sit comfortably on 18 points. Despite a few stumbles of late — two defeats in their last five — the Titans remain firmly in control of their playoff destiny. Thanks to RCB’s slip-up against SRH, a win against CSK will officially secure GT a top-two finish and that all-important Qualifier 1 spot.

For most of the tournament, Gujarat have looked like a well-oiled machine, rarely losing control even in defeat. Their top order has been a force to reckon with — Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler have each breached the 500-run mark this season, consistently giving the Titans flying starts.

In the middle and lower order, Sherfane Rutherford has flown under the radar with 267 runs at a blistering strike rate of 161, while Shahrukh Khan's recent 59 off 27 has added another explosive option for the death overs.

On the bowling front, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have combined for 36 wickets, while Sai Kishore's economical spells have brought control in the middle. However, it hasn’t all been rosy — Rashid Khan has been patchy, and Kagiso Rabada is yet to find rhythm since his return.

GT Probable Playing XI Against CSK

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Sai Kishore/ Washington Sundar

Chennai Super Kings Team News

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are bracing for one of their worst seasons in IPL history. With just 6 points from 13 games and a miserable net run rate of -1.030, even a final-day win might not lift them off the bottom of the table. It's unfamiliar territory for the five-time champions, who will want to sign off with a statement, if only to salvage some pride.

That said, a few green shoots have emerged. The young opening pair of Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel have brought energy and fearlessness to a stuttering batting order. South African batter Dewald Brevis has been a bright spark in the middle with 168 runs in five innings at a sizzling strike rate of 164.70.

Shivam Dube, their most consistent contributor, has tallied 340 runs, though his inability to close out tight games has hurt CSK at key moments.

With the ball, it's been a mixed bag. Khaleel Ahmed has been steady if a bit expensive, taking 14 wickets in 13 outings. The standout, though, has been Noor Ahmad, who’s delivered 21 wickets in 13 matches with control and accuracy. The rest of the bowling lineup — including Ashwin, Jadeja, and Pathirana — has largely misfired, lacking penetration and discipline.

CSK Probable Playing XI Against GT

Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana

GT vs CSK Head-to-Head Records

CSK and Gujarat Titans have locked horns seven times in the IPL, with GT narrowly edging the head-to-head battle. The Titans hold a slight upper hand, having claimed victory in four of those encounters, while the Super Kings have walked away with the spoils on three occasions.

GT vs CSK pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Hot and dry

Hot and dry Pitch: Batting-Friendly

The surface in Ahmedabad has delivered high-scoring encounters throughout the season. While the pitch offers something for pacers and slower bowlers, batters have feasted more often than not. That said, scoring tends to slow a touch in the second half as the deck loses pace.

The average first-innings score at Narendra Modi Stadium this season is 178, but given that Lucknow piled on 235/2 in the last game here, both sides will likely aim for something in the 200-210 range to feel in control.

The weather? Typical Ahmedabad — hot, dry, and no threat of rain.