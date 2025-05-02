How to watch today's Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, as well as start time and team news.

Gujarat Titans (GT) lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 51 of the IPL 2025 at the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With 74 games being spread across 13 venues over two cricket-filled months, the business end is fast approaching.

SRH are dangling near the bottom—ninth in the table—with just three wins from nine matches. While they did pick up a win last time out, their hopes of making the playoffs are hanging by a thread. They'll need to win every remaining game and pray the rest of the league throws them a lifeline. Desperation might just bring out their best.

GT, on the other hand, continue to punch above their weight. With six victories from nine games, they sit pretty in fourth despite a recent hiccup—a heavy eight-wicket defeat to the Royals. That said, one off day doesn’t mean it’s time to sound the alarm.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

GT vs SRH: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Date Friday, May 2, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Narendra Modi Stadium Location Ahmedabad, Gujarat

How to watch GT vs SRH online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

GT vs SRH Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Gujarat Titans Team News

Sai Sudharsan has been the standout performer with the bat, enjoying a breakout season. With 456 runs at an average over 50 and a strike rate of 150, he's leading the charge. Shubman Gill, not too far behind, has racked up 389 runs at a brisk 156.22, including a commanding 84 off 50 in the previous match. Jos Buttler has provided steady starts too, keeping the top order ticking.

In the middle, Sherfane Rutherford has flown under the radar with 201 runs at 40.20, while Rahul Tewatia continues to deliver those late-over fireworks.

The Titans' bowling arsenal has held its own as well. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have combined for 29 scalps, while Sai Kishore has added 12 of his own, operating economically through the middle overs. Rashid Khan, although slow to get going, seems to be hitting his stride again with tidy returns in the last two games—1/25 and 2/24.

GT Probable Playing XI Against SRH

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Sherfane Rutherford/Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Ishant Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News

For SRH, it's been a season of misfires. Three wins in nine reflect a team that hasn’t quite found its rhythm. When the top order fires, they’ve looked dangerous, but when early wickets tumble, they struggle to recover.

If Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head click early, they give SRH a fighting chance. The middle order—Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, and Nitish Kumar—have all shown flashes, but consistency has eluded them. One of them needs to grab this game by the scruff of the neck.

Aniket Verma has been a silver lining—finishing games with flair and boasting a strike rate of 161. He’s given SRH some late-inning bite.

Their Achilles heel has been the bowling. Mohammed Shami and Pat Cummins have struggled for rhythm but showed signs of life against CSK. Harshal Patel has been a rare bright spot—his variations proving lethal as he grabbed 4/28 in the last match. Zeeshan Ansari, with five wickets in seven games, has offered some control in the middle overs.

SRH Probable Playing XI Against GT

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami

Impact: Abhinav Manohar

GT vs SRH Head-to-Head Records

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have crossed swords five times in the IPL, with GT holding the upper hand in this rivalry. They’ve come out on top in three of those clashes, while SRH have managed just a single win against them so far.

GT vs SRH pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: clear and dry

clear and dry Pitch: Batter-Friendly

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium has proven to be a treat for T20 cricket—true bounce, good carry, and plenty of runs on offer for batters willing to take their chances. But it’s not just a batter's paradise. Fast bowlers and those who can take the pace off have found joy here, especially as the game wears on. Chasing might be tricky, with the pitch slowing down under lights and strokeplay becoming harder.

As for the weather—it’s classic Ahmedabad. Hot, dry, and no threat of rain. Perfect conditions for a full-throttle IPL showdown.