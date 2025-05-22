How to watch today's Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants, as well as start time and team news.

The penultimate clash in the league stage of IPL 2025 sees the Gujarat Titans (GT) square off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the electric Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22.

Shubman Gill's troops have already punched their ticket to the playoffs and are now gunning for a top-two finish to give themselves a clearer path to the final. Confidence is sky-high in the GT camp after they dismantled Delhi Capitals in their previous outing, chasing down a daunting target without losing a wicket — arguably one of the most clinical batting displays of the season.

In contrast, LSG's playoff hopes have gone up in smoke. After a deflating six-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rishabh Pant's side is left playing for pride. They’ve mustered just five wins in 12 games and sit seventh in the table. However, they’ll take heart from their earlier six-wicket triumph over GT this season and will aim to spoil the party again.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

GT vs LSG: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants will take place on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad .

Date Thursday, May 22, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Narendra Modi Stadium Location Ahmedabad , India

How to watch GT vs LSG online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

GT vs LSG Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Gujarat Titans Team News

GT were at their ruthless best last time out, with Gill and Sai Sudharsan stitching together a record-breaking 205-run opening stand. That duo will once again be key at the top. Jos Buttler has found a solid groove at No. 3, while the likes of Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, and finisher duo Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan bring explosive firepower to the lower order.

With the ball, Arshad Khan impressed in the last match and will aim to strike early alongside Mohammad Siraj. Kagiso Rabada had a lukewarm return but remains vital through the middle overs, backed by Prasidh Krishna. Meanwhile, Rashid and Sai Kishore will look to exploit the conditions with their spin.

GT Probable Playing XI Against LSG

Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Sai Sudharsan

Lucknow Super Giants Team News

LSG's campaign has fizzled out, and their loss to SRH highlighted their bowling frailties. Still, they'll be keen to bow out with a fight. Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh gave them a solid platform in the last game with a 115-run stand, and they'll hope for more of the same. Pant, searching for rhythm, will need to anchor the middle order with Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni, while Abdul Samad and Shardul Thakur shoulder the finishing duties.

Their bowling needs a sharp turnaround — Akash Deep and William O'Rourke leaked runs early, and a better show is required. Shahbaz Ahmed and Avesh Khan must make inroads during the middle overs, while Ravi Bishnoi and Shardul need to keep things tight when GT's heavy hitters start swinging.

LSG Probable Playing XI Against GT

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, William O'Rourke

Impact Player: Shardul Thakur

GT vs LSG Head-to-Head Records

The Gujarat Titans have held the upper hand in their IPL rivalry with the Lucknow Super Giants, winning four of their five encounters to date. LSG has only managed to break through once, making this a lopsided head-to-head that GT has largely bossed.

GT vs LSG pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: 41°C and a slight (25%)

41°C and a slight (25%) Pitch: Batter-Friendly

Ahmedabad's surface is a dream for batters — the ball comes on sweetly, making stroke play look effortless. That said, there's something in it early on for seamers who find the right lengths. Toss might be crucial, and with temperatures soaring to 41°C and a slight (25%) chance of rain, the team winning it is likely to opt to bat first.