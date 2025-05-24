How to watch today's Goztepe vs Galatasaray Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Lig match between Goztepe and Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off clinching the Turkish Super Lig crown, Galatasaray kick off their victory lap with a trip to Goztepe on Saturday, squaring off at the Gürsel Aksel Stadium.

Goztepe head into their final home outing off the back of a chaotic 6-3 loss to Rizespor — a wild goal-fest that once again exposed their frailties at the back, especially on the road. Manager Stanimir Stoilov will be hoping to end their home campaign on a high, but his side looks to be running on fumes after an otherwise impressive return season to the top flight.

The visitors, meanwhile, wrapped up the title in style last week with a dominant 3-0 victory over Kayserispor, capping off what’s been a thoroughly deserved championship run. Though the pressure is off, Gala aren’t likely to ease off — they'll still want to sign off the season with another three points.

How to watch Goztepe vs Galatasaray online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Super Lig match between Goztepe and Galatasaray will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

Goztepe vs Galatasaray kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Gursel Aksel Stadium

The Super Lig match between Goztepe and Galatasaray will be played at Gursel Aksel Stadium in Izmir, Turkey.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Saturday, May 24, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Goztepe team news

In terms of team news, Djalma Silva and Ismail Koybasi remain sidelined, so Lasse Nielsen is expected to fill in at left wing-back. With Isaac Solet and Dogan Erdogan also unavailable, Ahmed Ildiz is set to feature in midfield. Juan, who wasn't in line to start, has also picked up a knock and won't feature.

Galatasaray team news

For Galatasaray, Dries Mertens is likely to slot in with Gabriel Sara serving a suspension, while Fernando Muslera's absence through suspension paves the way for Gunay Guvenc to step in between the posts. Star striker Mauro Icardi is ruled out long-term after suffering a cruciate ligament injury and won't be seen again until next season.

