How to watch the NWSL match between NJ/NY Gotham FC and Orlando Pride, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Orlando Pride couldn't have asked for a better start to the NWSL season, netting six goals in a dominant home opener.

Now, the Pride (1-0-0, 3 points) gear up for a heavyweight showdown against 2024 semifinalists NJ/NY Gotham FC (0-0-1, 1 point).

Gotham was a force at home last season, boasting an impressive 9-1-3 (W-L-D) record, which included a 3-1 triumph over NWSL Shield winners Orlando—one of just two defeats the Pride suffered all year. That victory came late in the season, cementing Gotham's reputation as one of the toughest teams to beat on home soil.

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Orlando Pride kick-off time

The NWSL match online between Gotham FC and Orlando Pride will be played at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, United States.

It will kick off at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET on Sunday, March 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

NJ/NY Gotham FC team news

Gotham, meanwhile, handed Orlando one of their two defeats last season, securing a 3-1 home victory late in the campaign. However, this year's Gotham side looks quite different. Four starters from that match have moved on, along with five bench options. Adding to their challenges, Rose Lavelle remains unavailable as she continues her recovery from offseason surgery.

Orlando Pride team news

Unlike Gotham, Orlando Pride opted for stability rather than a major squad overhaul. Their most notable departure was Adriana, but key figures like Marta and Barbra Banda remain at the club as they set their sights on defending their title.

