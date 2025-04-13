How to watch today's Gotham vs North Carolina Courage NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between NJ/NY Gotham FC and North Carolina Courage, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The North Carolina Courage return to NWSL action this Sunday, hosting NJ/NY Gotham FC in an afternoon showdown at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Sunday.

Both clubs are still chasing their first win of the campaign, entering Week 4 with identical 0-1-2 records. The Courage sit 10th in the table, while Gotham languish in 12th. Before the international break, each side played to a scoreless stalemate—North Carolina against the Portland Thorns and Gotham against the Houston Dash.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch NJ/NY Gotham FC vs North Carolina Courage online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Gotham FC and NC Courage will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and NWSL+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs North Carolina Courage kick-off time

The NWSL match between Gotham FC and NC Courage will be played at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.

It will kick off at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

NJ/NY Gotham FC team news

For Gotham, their lone goal this year came via Brazilian international Gabi Portilho, but rookies Sarah Schupansky and Ella Stevens have been creative sparks, each tallying eight chances created. Despite losing big names like Yazmeen Ryan, Delanie Sheehan, Lynn Biyendolo (formerly Williams), and Crystal Dunn, newcomers like Schupansky and Jaelin Howell—acquired in the trade for Biyendolo—have made early impacts.

Rookie defender Lily Reale out of UCLA has also impressed in her first professional season, and she’ll be tasked with an even larger role after Tierna Davidson was ruled out for the year with a torn ACL.

North Carolina Courage team news

The Courage shook things up in that clash with Portland, handing first starts of the season to Meredith Speck, Hannah Betfort, and Shinomi Koyama after standout showings off the bench in Week 1. The attacking reshuffle nearly paid off, as the Courage produced a decent 2.33 xG and Betfort was twice denied by the post.

North Carolina's young core continues to shine, with five players under the age of 21 logging minutes—the most of any team in the league. Collectively, they've generated 17 chances, the highest total among U-21 contributors this season.

