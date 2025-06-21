How to watch today's Gotham vs Bay FC NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between NJ/NY Gotham FC and Bay FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

NJ/NY Gotham FC will take the pitch one last time before the NWSL goes on an extended hiatus, with a CBA-mandated break from June 23–29 followed by a pause in July for international fixtures. With such a long layoff ahead, the Bats will be eager to head into the break on a high note, but they’ll need to get past Bay FC at Red Bull Arena to do it.

While Gotham were crowned champions of the CONCACAF W Champions Cup, their league form has been far less convincing. Currently sitting in eighth, they're level on 15 points with a Bay FC side that's just one spot below them. On paper, Gotham might have the edge, but recent performances suggest this could go either way.

What makes this clash particularly tricky to call is that both teams have struggled where it counts—Gotham have just one home win this season, while Bay FC have only managed a single victory on the road. Still, with momentum on their side after last weekend’s win, the Bats will be hoping to keep the good vibes rolling and snatch a vital three points before the break.

Will Gotham make it two in a row and head into the pause with something to celebrate?

How to watch NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Bay FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Gotham and Bay FC will be available to watch and stream online live through ion and Tubi.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Bay FC kick-off time

The NWSL match between Gotham and Bay FC will be played at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, NJ.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT on Saturday, June 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

NJ/NY Gotham FC team news

Gotham FC snapped a recent skid in emphatic fashion, powered by a trademark brace from red-hot striker Esther Gonzalez. The Spaniard now sits atop the NWSL Golden Boot race with nine goals in just 12 appearances.

She set the tone early in Utah, scoring inside the first 10 minutes before coolly slotting home a penalty in the second half. It marked her fourth multi-goal outing of the year, and not coincidentally, Gotham are undefeated in matches where she's found the net.

Bay FC team news

Bay FC midfielder Hannah Bebar has steadily emerged as a key cog in the midfield since rejoining the squad. She missed the early stretch of the campaign while wrapping up her master's degree at Duke University this past May, but since returning, she's made her presence felt.

In last week's clash with Orlando, Bay handed the gloves to Emmie Allen for her first-ever NWSL start, and the young keeper didn't disappoint. The North Carolina native looked composed under pressure, producing a pair of sharp saves in the opening half to keep things level against one of the league’s most potent attacks. She ended the night with three stops and anchored a well-drilled backline through 90 minutes of stern defensive work.

Allen's efforts haven't gone unnoticed. She's earned her first-ever call-up to the U.S. U-23 Women's National Team and will link up with the squad next week alongside Taylor Huff, who's been a regular in the U-23 fold throughout 2025.

Meanwhile, Asisat Oshoala and Racheal Kundananji are set to represent Nigeria and Zambia, respectively, in the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations. For Kundananji, it's her third international selection of the year, having featured in both February and May friendlies. Oshoala, on the other hand, returns to the Super Falcons setup for the first time since the 2024 Olympic Games.

GOT Last 2 matches BAY 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins NJ/NY Gotham FC 5 - 1 Bay FC

Bay FC 0 - 2 NJ/NY Gotham FC 7 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

