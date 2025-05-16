How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Los Angles Sparks WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Los Angles Sparks, including how to watch and team news.

A new chapter begins for the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night as Kelsey Plum gears up for her much-anticipated regular-season debut with the team following a blockbuster offseason trade.

The Golden State Valkyries are officially in the WNBA, and they’ve already shown they're not here just to make up the numbers. After splitting their first two preseason games—including a narrow one-point loss to the Los Angeles Sparks in L.A.—they head into their debut campaign with energy, upside, and a chip on their shoulder. Meanwhile, the Sparks are hoping a high-profile addition can finally pull them out of the league’s basement.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Golden State Valkyries vs Los Angles Sparks game, including the injury report, key players and where to watch.

Golden State Valkyries vs Los Angles Sparks: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Golden State Valkyries and the Los Angles Sparks will take place on Friday, May 16, 2025 at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Chase Center, in San Francisco, CA.

Date Friday, May 16, 2025 Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Arena Chase Center Location San Francisco, CA

How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Los Angles Sparks Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ION

ION Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!)

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Golden State Valkyries and the Los Angles Sparks live on ION and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Golden State Valkyries vs Los Angles Sparks Team News & Key Performers

Golden State Valkyries Team News

It’s a historic night for the Golden State Valkyries, the W's first expansion team since 2008, led by Natalie Nakase, a former Aces assistant and two-time WNBA champion. Nakase brings title-winning experience and a defensive mindset to a brand-new locker room.

Golden State built a roster full of savvy veterans and under-the-radar contributors in the expansion draft. Tiffany Hayes, the reigning Sixth Woman of the Year, headlines the group alongside Temi Fagbenle, Kate Martin, and Monique Billings. Hayes, now in her 13th season, gives the team instant leadership and scoring punch.

Former Liberty forward Kayla Thornton (5.5 PPG, 2.6 RPG) brings championship experience, while Billings (7.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG) will play a key role in the frontcourt. Second-year guard Julie Vanloo adds some playmaking juice after a solid stint with the Mystics last year.

The Valkyries also drafted 19-year-old Lithuanian guard Juste Jocyte, a long-term project who will need time to adjust to the league. In the middle, Fagbenle (6.4 PPG, 4.7 RPG) is penciled in as the starting center, though depth at that spot could be a concern early on.

Los Angles Sparks Team News

The spotlight in L.A. shines on Kelsey Plum, who is set to make her regular-season debut in purple and gold after an offseason trade that shook up the league. The former Aces star brings scoring firepower and championship pedigree, offering the Sparks a much-needed backcourt spark.

However, they'll be without defensive anchor Cameron Brink, sidelined indefinitely as she recovers from the ACL tear that cut her rookie campaign short. The No. 2 pick from 2024 played just 15 games last season and remains on the injured list.

That disastrous run led to a coaching shake-up. Curt Miller was shown the exit, and Lynne Roberts—a long-time college coach at Utah—steps in for her first crack at the WNBA level.

Alongside Plum, veteran guard Odyssey Sims returns after averaging 9.8 points and 5.1 assists last season. Belgian playmaker Julie Allemand is also back stateside but won’t suit up on opening night.

In the paint, the Sparks will lean heavily on Dearica Hamby (17.3 PPG, 9.2 RPG) and promising young forward Rickea Jackson (13.4 PPG, 3.9 RPG) to carry the load while Brink remains sidelined.

