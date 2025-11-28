How to watch today's Getafe vs Elche La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Getafe return to action on Friday night looking to steady the ship after back-to-back La Liga setbacks, and they'll hope home turf provides the spark they need when Elche come to town.

Despite the recent stumbles, the Madrid side remain well-placed in the table, sitting seventh with 17 points from their first 13 league outings. Elche aren't far behind, occupying 10th with 16 points from the same number of matches, setting up what promises to be a tightly contested clash.

Elche arrive with their confidence sky-high after pulling off one of the standout results of the season. They battled division leaders Real Madrid to a dramatic 2-2 draw, and for a moment it looked like the shock was on. The Green-striped visitors stormed ahead 2-1 in the 84th minute, only for Jude Bellingham to break their hearts with a late equaliser that spoiled what would have been a historic victory.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Getafe vs Elche online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Select in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Getafe vs Elche kick-off time

The match will be played at the Coliseum in Getafe, Spain on Friday, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Getafe team news

Getafe will once again be short-handed on Friday night, with both Davinchi and Yvan Neyou still sidelined due to lingering injury concerns.

The problems don't stop there for the home side. Abdel Abqar, Mario Martin and Luis Milla are all ruled out through suspension after each picked up milestone bookings in the narrow defeat to Atletico. That trio's absence guarantees tweaks to the starting lineup, and the door is now open for Kiko Femenia, Javier Munoz and Juanmi to step in from the first whistle.

Elche team news

Elche also have selection issues of their own, though not quite as severe. The returning Pedro Bigas, who made the bench against Real Madrid, is pushing for a place in the XI, especially with Victor Chust serving a suspension after his late red card versus the league leaders.

Veteran winger Josan is unlikely to feature again as he continues to deal with a muscular setback.

Even with a few forced adjustments at the back, most of the side that went toe-to-toe with Real Madrid should retain their starting roles, including attacking duo Rafa Mir and Andre Silva, who are expected to lead the charge in the final third once more.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links