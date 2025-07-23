How to watch today's Germany Women vs Spain Women Euro 2025 semi-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's EURO match between Germany and Spain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two heavyweights of the women's game collide as Germany and Spain lock horns in the semi-finals of UEFA Women's EURO 2025, with a spot in the final tantalisingly within reach.

La Roja have marched through the tournament with ruthless consistency, cruising through the group stage unbeaten and brushing aside Switzerland—the tournament hosts—with a commanding 2-0 win in the quarter-finals. Athenea del Castillo and Claudia Pina found the net in the second half to seal victory and extend Spain's red-hot winning streak to nine matches across all competitions. Now, Montserrat Tome's team is just one step away from rewriting history by becoming the first Spanish side to reach a Women’s Euro final.

Standing in their way are the tournament's traditional titans. Germany, the competition's most decorated nation with eight European titles, haven't lifted the trophy in over a decade. But DFB-Frauen proved they still have championship grit, bouncing back from a humbling 4-1 loss to Sweden in their group-stage finale to edge France on penalties in a dramatic quarter-final clash.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Germany vs Spain kick-off time

The Women's Euro semi-final match between Germany and Spain will be played at Letzigrund Stadion in Zurich, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, July 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Germany team news

After conceding early to an Onema Geyoro penalty, Sjoeke Nusken hit back with a leveller ten minutes later. The deadlock held through extra time, pushing the match to a tense shootout. It was ultimately Alice Sombath's miss in sudden death that handed Germany a hard-fought passage into their second consecutive Euro semi-final.

However, injuries and suspensions are threatening to derail Germany's momentum. Defender Sarai Linder has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with an ankle ligament injury, joining skipper Giulia Gwinn on the treatment table. To complicate matters, Kathrin Hendrich will be suspended after her red card in the last round. On a brighter note, Wamser returns from a one-match suspension, and Sophia Kleinherne and Lea Schuller are in contention for a starting nod.

Spain team news

Spain have their own headaches in defence. Laia Aleixandri will serve a one-game ban after picking up a second yellow in the quarters. Jana Fernandez is the frontrunner to step in alongside Irene Paredes, though Maria Mendez also remains an option.

Up front, Esther Gonzalez, the tournament's leading scorer with four goals, will aim to keep her golden boot hopes alive as she spearheads the Spanish attack, flanked by Mariona Caldentey and Claudia Pina.

