UEFA Nations League A
MHPArena
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Germany vs France Nations League third-place playoff: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Germany vs FranceUEFA Nations League AGermanyFrance

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Germany and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Germany and France will lock horns in Sunday's UEFA Nations League third-place playoff at the Stuttgart Arena—a clash that neither side would’ve had on their wish list at the start of the week.

With both nations licking their wounds after dramatic semi-final exits, expect some fresh faces to take center stage as managers look to rotate.

Germany were undone by a five-minute blitz from Portugal in the semis, slumping to a 2-1 defeat despite the backing of the home crowd. Now, Julian Nagelsmann's men will be desperate to salvage some pride with a podium finish in front of their own fans.

France, meanwhile, were part of an all-time classic against Spain on Thursday night, a chaotic 5-4 loss that saw them come agonizingly short after chasing a four-goal deficit. It’s now two straight defeats for Les Bleus against Germany, and they'll be out to stop the rot.

While third-place fixtures often lack bite, this one could prove a lively affair, with fringe talents looking to leave a mark.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Germany vs France online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Germany and France will be available to watch and stream online live through FuboViX (with Sling TV), Amazon Prime Video and Tubi.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Germany vs France kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A - Championship Playoff
MHPArena

The UEFA Nations League match between Germany and France will be played at MHP Arena in Stuttgart, Germany.

It will kick off at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET on Sunday, June 82025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Germany vs France Probable lineups

GermanyHome team crest

Germany team news

Nick Woltemade was handed his debut midweek but might make way for the more experienced Niclas Fullkrug to spearhead the German attack. Robin Gosens and Serge Gnabry are also knocking on the door for starting spots.

France team news

On the French side, Rayan Cherki made a real impact off the bench against Spain and is pushing for a starting role, potentially at the expense of Michael Olise.

Lucas Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani could also be handed starts as Didier Deschamps looks to shake things up. Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola, however, have both pulled out of the squad, thinning Deschamps' options out wide.

Form

GER
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

FRA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

GER

Last 5 matches

FRA

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

5

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

