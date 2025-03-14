+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
Stadio Luigi Ferraris
GOAL

How to watch today's Genoa vs Lecce Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Genoa and Lecce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Genoa will take on Lecce in the Serie A at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Friday.

Genoa are 12th in the standings and have drawn their last two games. They will be confident of a win here, though, because their opponents have been worse. Lecce are winless in their last five games and will be desperate to avoid a fourth straight defeat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Genoa vs Lecce online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Genoa vs Lecce kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A
Stadio Luigi Ferraris

The match will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Genoa vs Lecce Probable lineups

Genoa

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

LEC
1
N. Leali
3
A. Martin Caricol
20
S. Sabelli
4
K. De Winter
22
J. Vasquez
21
J. Ekhator
59
A. Zanoli
47
M. Badelj
32
M. Frendrup
23
F. Miretti
19
A. Pinamonti
30
W. Falcone
25
A. Gallo
12
F. Guilbert
6
F. Baschirotto
19
G. Jean
14
T. Helgason
29
L. Coulibaly
5
M. Berisha
7
T. Morente
50
S. Pierotti
9
N. Krstovic

4-3-3

LEC

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Vieira

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Giampaolo

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Genoa team news

Genoa continue to deal with a lengthy injury list, with Mattia Bani, Junior Messias, Vitinha, Honest Ahanor, Caleb Ekuban, and Mario Balotelli all ruled out.

Last week's goalscorer, Maxwel Cornet, is also unavailable. Midfielder Morten Thorsby is nursing a calf issue and remains doubtful for the match.

Lecce team news

As for Lecce, Marco Giampaolo has a nearly full squad at his disposal, with only long-term absentee Filip Marchwinski remaining on the sidelines.

Form

GEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
3/5

LEC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

GEN

Last 5 matches

LEC

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

6

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

