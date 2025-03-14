How to watch today's Genoa vs Lecce Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Genoa and Lecce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Genoa will take on Lecce in the Serie A at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Friday.

Genoa are 12th in the standings and have drawn their last two games. They will be confident of a win here, though, because their opponents have been worse. Lecce are winless in their last five games and will be desperate to avoid a fourth straight defeat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Genoa vs Lecce online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Genoa vs Lecce kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Luigi Ferraris

The match will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Genoa team news

Genoa continue to deal with a lengthy injury list, with Mattia Bani, Junior Messias, Vitinha, Honest Ahanor, Caleb Ekuban, and Mario Balotelli all ruled out.

Last week's goalscorer, Maxwel Cornet, is also unavailable. Midfielder Morten Thorsby is nursing a calf issue and remains doubtful for the match.

Lecce team news

As for Lecce, Marco Giampaolo has a nearly full squad at his disposal, with only long-term absentee Filip Marchwinski remaining on the sidelines.

