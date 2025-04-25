How to watch today's Gaziantep vs Fenerbahce Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Lig match between Gaziantep FK and Fenerbahce, as well as kick-off time and team news

Gaziantep host title-chasing Fenerbahce at the Gaziantep Stadium on Saturday, eyeing an upset that could further derail the visitors’ faltering Turkish Super Lig title push.

Marius Şumudica's side fell to a 2-1 defeat at Basaksehir last weekend—a match they dominated in terms of chances but ultimately lost due to a lack of cutting edge and their opponent’s ruthless finishing. Still, Gaziantep have built an imposing fortress at home, winning four on the bounce in front of their own fans. They’ll now aim to throw a serious wrench into José Mourinho’s championship bid, what’s left of it, at least.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, played out a wild 3-3 draw against Kayserispor, a result that left their title hopes hanging by a thread. Despite crafting over 20 opportunities, the Canaries were undone by clinical counterpunching, as Kayserispor made the most of their limited forays into the final third.

That stumble leaves them five points adrift of Galatasaray at the summit, and discontent is bubbling over in Istanbul, with frustrated supporters now calling for both Ali Koç and Mourinho to step down. The mood around the club is tense, and a slip-up in Gaziantep could deepen the crisis.

Gaziantep FK vs Fenerbahce kick-off time

The Super Lig match between Gaziantep FK and Fenerbahce will be played at the Gaziantep Stadyumu in Gaziantep, Turkey.

It will kick off at 9:00 am ET/12:00 pm ET on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Gaziantep FK team news

Gaziantep will be without the services of Kacper Kozlowski and David Okereke, both suspended, forcing Inan to reshuffle his lineup. Quentin Daubin and Emmanuel Boateng are tipped to slot into the starting XI as their replacements.

There’s better news at the back for the hosts. Anel Husić is eligible again after serving his ban and is expected to return to the heart of the defence. Burak Bozan and Arda Kızıldağ have recovered from knocks and are in line for starting berths as well.

Fenerbahce team news

As for Fenerbahce, the absence of Sofyan Amrabat continues to be a blow, with the midfielder still sidelined due to injury. The defensive situation remains dire too, with both Jayden Oosterwolde and Rodrigo Becao out for the season following ACL injuries. Mert Hakan Yandas is also unavailable, though he was unlikely to feature in Jose Mourinho's first XI.

