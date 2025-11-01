How to watch today's Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Galatasaray and Trabzonspor lock horns once again at Papara Park on Saturday night, renewing one of Turkey's most heated football rivalries, and this one arrives with the title race simmering.

With just five points separating the two sides near the summit, this clash could carry weight far beyond local bragging rights, especially with the league still shaking under the shockwaves of an ongoing betting scandal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN Sports Connect in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Rams Global Stadyumu

The match will be played at Rams Park Stadyumu on Saturday, with kick-off at 1 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Galatasaray team news

Galatasaray may receive a timely lift with Wilfried Singo back in full training after the knock he picked up in the derby against Besiktas. His return is crucial with Davinson Sanchez ruled out through suspension. There are still question marks elsewhere: Lucas Torreira remains uncertain after being granted time away for personal matters, and Ilkay Gundogan is set to miss his third game running due to a calf issue. That likely means Gabriel Sara, who ranks third in the league for big chances created, partners Mario Lemina in the engine room again.

Up top, Victor Osimhen looks set to spearhead the attack after notching his third league goal last time out. However, Mauro Icardi, who stepped off the bench to grab his sixth of the season, is pushing hard for more minutes and could have a major say.

Trabzonspor team news

Trabzonspor, meanwhile, are still without Anthony Nwakaeme as he works his way back from a muscle injury that has kept him sidelined for over two months. Youngster Taha Emre Ince is facing a long recovery following cartilage surgery, while Salih Malkocoglu also remains unavailable.

The spotlight inevitably falls on Paul Onuachu, the Super Lig's leading scorer with seven goals, who will relish going toe-to-toe with compatriot Osimhen in what could become the defining duel of the night. And don't overlook Oleksandr Zubkov, whose pace and direct threat from wide areas could prove decisive as Trabzonspor aim to halt Galatasaray's unbeaten streak.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links