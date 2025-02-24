How to watch today's Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Turkish Super Lig title race could take a decisive twist when Galatasaray welcome bitter rivals and closest title challengers Fenerbahce to Rams Park on Monday night to wrap up round 25.

Galatasaray secured a narrow 2-1 victory over Rizespor in their previous outing. Despite securing the three points, their display left much to be desired, with a late goal masking what was otherwise an underwhelming performance. Their superior quality ultimately proved decisive, but familiar defensive frailties were exposed yet again during a midweek Europa League stalemate with Alkmaar. Frustrations among fans continue to mount, with calls growing louder for manager Okan Buruk to step down.

Holding a six-point lead over Fenerbahce in the standings, Gala don’t necessarily need a victory in this clash. However, if Buruk opts for a cautious game plan and drops too deep to absorb pressure, it could further strain his already fragile relationship with the supporters.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce cruised to a 3-1 triumph over Kasimpasa in their latest league fixture. It was a textbook José Mourinho performance—efficient, measured, and defined by ruthless finishing rather than relentless attacking play. Unlike their rivals, Fenerbahce also progressed in the Europa League, seeing off Anderlecht to advance.

Despite needing a win to close the gap at the top, Mourinho is unlikely to deploy an overly aggressive approach from the start. Instead, expect the Portuguese tactician to focus on control and discipline, with star man Anderson Talisca set to be his trump card. Having already proven his knack for big-game heroics during his time at Besiktas, Talisca could once again be the difference-maker in this high-stakes derby.

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Rams Global Stadyumu

The match will be played at the Rams Global Stadium on Monday, February 24, with kick-off at 12 pm ET/9 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray team news

Galatasaray will be without Álvaro Morata, who is sidelined with a hamstring issue. This absence could prompt Okan Buruk to deploy a strike partnership of Ahmed Kutucu and Victor Osimhen up front.

Mauro Icardi remains out for the remainder of the season due to a severe knee injury, while Ismail Jakobs continues to be hampered by an ongoing Achilles problem.

Fenerbahce team news

On the other side, Fenerbahce will be without Çağlar Söyüncü and Diego Carlos, although Alexander Djiku is expected to bolster the defense after overcoming his injury setback.

Meanwhile, both Jayden Oosterwolde and Rodrigo Becão have suffered season-ending knee injuries, adding to the club’s defensive woes. Midfielder Ismail Yüksek is also unavailable for selection.

