How to watch today's Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Antalyaspor, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Galatasaray welcomes Antalyaspor to Rams Park in Istanbul for a Super Lig showdown on Friday night.

The hosts head into this clash fresh off a hard-fought 2-1 triumph over Alanyaspor on March 9, a match in which they dictated proceedings, outshooting their opponents 16-8. Meanwhile, Antalyaspor also secured a 2-1 victory in their last outing, overcoming Caykur Rizespor on March 8 while firing 10 more shots than their visitors.

Tensions are expected to run high, particularly given the strained relationship between Emre Belozoglu and the Galatasaray faithful. Home supporters, known for making their displeasure heard, may not hold back if they feel the team's performance fails to meet expectations.

Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Rams Global Stadyumu

The Super Lig match will be played at the Rams Global Stadium on Friday, March 14, 2025, with kick-off at 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray team news

Injury woes have hit both squads hard. Mauro Icardi has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament tear, while Ismail Jakobs remains sidelined due to ongoing Achilles issues, paving the way for Eren Elmali to slot in at left-back. Promising youngster Gokdeniz Gurpuz is also out, though he was not expected to feature. Additionally, Ahmed Kutucu and Gunay Guvenc, both unlikely starters, are serving suspensions.

Antalyaspor team news

As for Antalyaspor, defensive reinforcements are required, with Thalisson Kelven and Abdurrahim Dursun stepping in for the injured Bahadır Ozturk and Guray Vural. The visitors are also dealing with long-term setbacks, as both Erdogan Yesilyurt and Emre Uzun have suffered season-ending cruciate ligament injuries. Burak Inanc, another absentee, was not expected to be in the starting XI.

