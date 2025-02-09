How to watch today's Galatasaray vs Adana Demirspor Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Adana Demirspor, as well as kick-off time and team news.

At opposite ends of the Turkish Super Lig standings, Galatasaray and Adana Demirspor are set to clash at Rams Park on Sunday, with the hosts aiming to tighten their grip on the top spot.

Despite an unconvincing display, Galatasaray eked out a 1-0 victory over Gaziantep in their last outing. Okan Buruk will be missing several key players, but his squad boasts impressive depth. The arrival of Alvaro Morata and Mario Lemina should ensure the Istanbul giants remain in control of the title race.

Meanwhile, Adana Demirspor endured a 5-2 drubbing at the hands of Kasimpasa in what was Mustafa Avci’s first game in charge. Unsurprisingly, their long-standing defensive frailties were still on full display. While they show glimpses of attacking promise and put in plenty of effort, their backline remains an ongoing disaster.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Adana Demirspor online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Adana Demirspor will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Galatasaray vs Adana Demirspor kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Rams Global Stadyumu

The match will be played at the Rams Global Stadium on Sunday, February 9, with kick-off at 11 am ET/8 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Galatasaray team news

The hosts suffered a major setback with Mauro Icardi ruled out for the season due to a cruciate ligament injury. However, they wasted no time in securing a top-tier replacement, with Alvaro Morata expected to partner Victor Osimhen in the final third.

In addition, Ismail Jakobs, Kerem Demirbay, and Yunus Akgun are sidelined due to injury, while suspensions will keep Abdulkerim Bardakci, Fernando Muslera, Lucas Torreira, and Baris Alper Yilmaz out of action.

Adana Demirspor team news

The visitors also have their share of absentees, with Bunyamin Bala set for an extended spell on the sidelines and Andrew Gravillon ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

On the bright side, Maestro and Yusuf Barasi have served their suspensions and are expected to slot straight back into the starting XI.

