How to watch today's Fulham vs Wolves Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Wolves and Fulham shift their attention back to Premier League survival mode this weekend after contrasting results in midweek cup action.

Wolves were involved in a wild seven-goal thriller on Wednesday, ultimately edged out 4-3 by Chelsea in the EFL Cup. Fulham, meanwhile, booked their place in the quarter-finals after squeezing past Wycombe Wanderers on penalties, a much-needed morale boost. But with league pressure mounting, both sides step into Saturday knowing the stakes are significantly higher.

Fulham enter the match sitting 17th, just three points clear of trouble and riding a worrying four-game losing streak in the top flight. Goals have dried up, confidence has dipped, and every point now feels like a lifeline.

Wolves' situation is even more desperate. They are rooted to the bottom of the table and remain the only Premier League side still searching for their first league victory of the campaign. Under Vitor Pereira, the struggles have only intensified, with back-to-back defeats to promoted sides Sunderland and Burnley highlighting a team short on belief and consistency.

Fulham team news

Fulham's biggest headache this season has been the complete lack of punch in the final third, with just nine league goals to their name. Marco Silva has spent the past two months shuffling pieces around the attacking and midfield lines, searching for fluency, tempo, and some kind of spark, but nothing has clicked. They look flat, predictable, and far too easy to contain. On top of that, the defensive lapses keep showing up at the worst possible moments, turning narrow matches into costly defeats late on.

The injury list certainly hasn't helped either. Raul Jimenez and Harry Wilson are nursing issues, while Rodrigo Muniz, Emile Smith Rowe, Antonee Robinson, Samuel Chukwueze, and Joachim Andersen are unavailable. It's a tough situation, and Silva's options are thinning out fast.

Wolves team news

For Wolves, the problem isn't so much personnel as it is cohesion and composure. They finally showed signs of life going forward in that wild 4-3 cup defeat to Chelsea in midweek, proof that Vitor Pereira's side can create chances when the pieces connect. But the bigger issue remains painfully obvious: they cannot keep the ball out of their own net. Wolves have conceded 19 goals already, the second-worst defensive record in the division, while only scoring seven themselves. The balance is completely off.

Still, walking into a match against a Fulham side on a four-game losing skid feels like a golden opening. Wolves badly need that first league win, and after last weekend's frustrations boiled over publicly, Pereira needs a result more than ever. This is the moment where he needs someone to take the game by the throat, especially Jorgen Strand Larsen, who has to start delivering up top — and the rest of the side must show they can defend like a Premier League outfit.

