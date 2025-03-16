How to watch today's Fulham vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Premier League serves up another intriguing showdown this weekend as Fulham welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Fulham find themselves comfortably mid-table and will be eager to solidify their standing, whereas Tottenham, unexpectedly languishing in 12th place, have a steep climb ahead if they hope to re-enter the Champions League conversation.

With local pride and valuable points at stake, this London derby is set to be a fiercely contested battle, as both teams look to make a statement.

How to watch Fulham vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Fulham and Tottenham will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free-trial), Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, Telemundo and USA Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Fulham vs Tottenham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Craven Cottage

The Premier League match between Fulham and Tottenham will be played at Craven Cottage in London, England.

It will kick off at 9:30 am ET/6:30 am PT on Sunday, March 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

Fulham will be without Kenny Tete (knee), Harry Wilson (knee), and Reiss Nelson (thigh) for this fixture, while Sasa Lukic sits out due to a two-match suspension after accumulating 10 yellow cards in the league. The Serbian's tenacious style has been pivotal to Fulham’s strong campaign, but his absence leaves a void in midfield.

Meanwhile, Adama Traoré has been working individually on the training pitch in recent weeks and remains under medical assessment as he pushes for a return.

Tottenham team news

For Tottenham, defensive reinforcements arrived last weekend with Micky van den Ven and Cristian Romero making their long-awaited returns. The duo could again form the centre-back partnership, particularly with Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies unavailable.

However, Spurs will be without Dejan Kulusevski, whose absence is a major blow given his 20 goal contributions across all competitions. Richarlison also remains sidelined, further limiting their attacking options.

