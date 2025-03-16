+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logo
Craven Cottage
team-logo
Watch live on Fubo (free-trial)
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Fulham vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueFulham vs TottenhamFulhamTottenham

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Premier League serves up another intriguing showdown this weekend as Fulham welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Fulham find themselves comfortably mid-table and will be eager to solidify their standing, whereas Tottenham, unexpectedly languishing in 12th place, have a steep climb ahead if they hope to re-enter the Champions League conversation.

With local pride and valuable points at stake, this London derby is set to be a fiercely contested battle, as both teams look to make a statement.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fulham vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
TelemundoWatch here
USA NetworkWatch here

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Fulham and Tottenham will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free-trial)Sling TVDirecTV StreamTelemundo and USA Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Fulham vs Tottenham kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Craven Cottage

The Premier League match between Fulham and Tottenham will be played at Craven Cottage in London, England.

It will kick off at 9:30 am ET/6:30 am PT on Sunday, March 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Fulham vs Tottenham Probable lineups

FulhamHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestTOT
1
B. Leno
5
J. Andersen
31
I. Diop
3
C. Bassey
21
T. Castagne
17
A. Iwobi
16
S. Berge
18
A. Pereira
33
A. Robinson
32
E. Smith Rowe
7
R. Jimenez
1
G. Vicario
13
D. Udogie
14
A. Gray
23
P. Porro
17
C. Romero
15
L. Bergvall
30
R. Bentancur
10
J. Maddison
19
D. Solanke
22
B. Johnson
7
H. Son

4-3-3

TOTAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Marco Silva

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Postecoglou

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Fulham team news

Fulham will be without Kenny Tete (knee), Harry Wilson (knee), and Reiss Nelson (thigh) for this fixture, while Sasa Lukic sits out due to a two-match suspension after accumulating 10 yellow cards in the league. The Serbian's tenacious style has been pivotal to Fulham’s strong campaign, but his absence leaves a void in midfield.

Meanwhile, Adama Traoré has been working individually on the training pitch in recent weeks and remains under medical assessment as he pushes for a return.

Tottenham team news

For Tottenham, defensive reinforcements arrived last weekend with Micky van den Ven and Cristian Romero making their long-awaited returns. The duo could again form the centre-back partnership, particularly with Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies unavailable.

However, Spurs will be without Dejan Kulusevski, whose absence is a major blow given his 20 goal contributions across all competitions. Richarlison also remains sidelined, further limiting their attacking options.

Form

FUL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

TOT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

FUL

Last 5 matches

TOT

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

5

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement