How to watch today's Fulham vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will head to Craven Cottage to face Fulham on Sunday, aiming to edge closer to clinching a historic Premier League title.

After a rocky spell before the March international break, which saw them dumped out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain and narrowly lose the League Cup final to Newcastle, the Reds have bounced back with renewed purpose. A gritty 1-0 win in the Merseyside derby earlier this week, sealed by a second-half strike from Diogo Jota, steadied the ship and kept them firmly in the title-driving seat.

Still sitting atop the Premier League table with a comfortable cushion over second-placed Arsenal, Liverpool appear poised to finish Slot’s debut campaign in charge with silverware.

Fulham, meanwhile, have endured an erratic season under Marco Silva, with consistency proving elusive. The Cottagers have registered just one win from their last four outings, with back-to-back league defeats to Brighton and Arsenal followed by an FA Cup exit at the hands of Crystal Palace.

Currently ninth in the standings, Fulham remain six points adrift of fifth-placed Manchester City, leaving the door ajar for a late push toward European football, especially with UEFA expected to grant extra qualification spots to Premier League sides. However, a tricky run-in that includes fixtures against Bournemouth, Chelsea, and City means it's far from a straightforward task.

The Premier League match between Fulham and Liverpool will be played at Craven Cottage in London, England.

It will kick off at 6:00 am PT or 9:00 am ET on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

On the injury front, Fulham emerged unscathed from their narrow 2-1 defeat at the Emirates, with Reiss Nelson (thigh), Kenny Tete (knee), and Harry Wilson (foot) the only absentees. Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon, who linked up for a late goal off the bench against Arsenal, could be in line for starts this weekend. Silva, who opted for a three-man defense last time out, is expected to return to his preferred 4-2-3-1 system here.

As for Liverpool, both Conor Bradley and Alisson face late fitness tests after missing the midweek win over Everton. Should they pass muster, they're likely to replace Curtis Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher at right-back and in goal, respectively. Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle) and Joe Gomez (hamstring) remain the only confirmed absentees ahead of Sunday's clash.

