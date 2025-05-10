How to watch today's Fulham vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fulham look to bounce back from a stuttering run when they host Everton at Craven Cottage on Saturday, with hopes of a top-eight Premier League finish still hanging by a thread.

Marco Silva's side slipped to their fourth loss in six outings with last weekend's defeat at Aston Villa, continuing a patchy end to their campaign. Still, they've shown some resilience at home, claiming three wins from their last five in front of their own fans, and they'll be counting on that home form to keep their European hopes alive.

Everton, meanwhile, are still in freefall. Despite going two goals up, they let a win slip through their fingers against relegated Ipswich Town, settling for a 2-2 draw. That result leaves the Toffees with just one win in their last ten league games, though that rare success did come away to Nottingham Forest, who are in the mix for a Champions League spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Fulham vs Everton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Craven Cottage

The Premier League match between Fulham and Everton will be played at the Craven Cottage in London, England.

It will kick off at 9:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

Harrison Reed misses out for Fulham due to a calf problem, so Sasa Lukic is set to keep his place alongside Sander Berge in midfield unless Silva decides to drop Andreas Pereira into a deeper role. Timothy Castagne is out for the season following ankle surgery, and both Rodrigo Muniz and Reiss Nelson remain sidelined.

Fulham boss Marco Silva is unlikely to ring the changes, but he does have options in the final third, with Andreas, Harry Wilson, and Emile Smith Rowe all in the frame for the attacking midfield slot.

Everton team news

For Everton, Dominic Calvert-Lewin returned from injury with a brief appearance off the bench last weekend, though he's expected to remain behind Beto in the pecking order for now. Dwight McNeil, who netted in that draw with Ipswich on his first start since December, should keep his place on the right flank.

Abdoulaye Doucoure faces a fitness test, but the visitors will be without Orel Mangala, Jesper Lindstrom, and James Tarkowski for the trip to London.

